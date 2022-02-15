The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from Feb. 3-9. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff’s Department.
FEB. 3
- Melanie Leigh Wagner, DOB April 21, 1994, of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with original charge of driving while ability impaired. Bond was $1,000.
- Danielle Dee Silva, DOB Nov. 15, 1980, of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charge of motor vehicle theft. Bond was $500.
- Shane Eugene Haliw, DOB Feb. 25, 1970, of Monument, was arrested on a warrant with a charge of sex assault. Bond was $10,000.
- Eric Fredrick Lopes, DOB Aug. 30, 1978, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant with charge of theft. Bond was $10,000.
- Eric Paul Vermeulen, DOB April 10, 1967, of Florissant, was arrested on charges of criminal mischief, stalking, felony menacing, and domestic violence. Bond was $5,000.
FEB. 4
- David Murphy, DOB Aug. 1, 1978, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, lane usage, and driving without a license. Bond was $1,000.
- Melquiades Dominguez Flores, DOB Nov. 19, 1994, of Colorado Springs, was summons and released with a promise to appear in court for charge of speeding.
- Kristen Leigh White, DOB Jan. 6, 1989, of Florissant, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, speeding, careless driving, and expired vehicle registration. Bond was $1,000.
FEB. 6
- Alana Christine Cress, DOB Jan. 15, 1991, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and defective headlights. Bond was $1,000.
- Hannah Alexandra Boten, DOB Feb. 14, 1994, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with original charge of controlled substance possession. This was a no-bond arrest.
- Erick James Robinson, DOB Jan. 21, 1979, of Lake George, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving without license in their possession, and fictitious plates. Bond was $600.
- Alan Jordan Korman, DOB Jan. 12, 1991, of Divide, was arrested on charges of harassment, child abuse, and domestic violence. This was a no-bond arrest.
FEB. 7
- Blake Anthony Myers, DOB Dec. 11, 1998, of Victor, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with original charge of illegal weapon possession. This was a no-bond arrest.
- Christian Jonathan Gray, DOB April 3, 1988, of Victor, was arrested on a warrant for harassment and domestic violence. This was a no-bond arrest.
FEB. 8
- Kevin Chase Buckner, DOB Oct. 1, 1990, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with original charges of driving under the influence, driving after revocation prohibited, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $2,000.
- Justin Michael Cloud, DOB Jan. 7, 1992, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charge of driving under the influence. Bond was $2,000.
- Joseph Samuel Townley, DOB Dec. 27, 1986, of Divide, was arrested on a warrant for sex assault. Bond was $10,000.
FEB. 9
- William Boyce Pierce, DOB Aug. 3, 1980, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant with original charges of identification theft, criminal impersonation, and theft. Bond was $6,000.