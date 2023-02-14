The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department for Jan. 29-Feb. 9, published with permission from the Sheriff’s Department.

JAN. 29

Lawrence Palmer Shelton, DOB June 7, 1994, of Woodland Park, was arrested for motor vehicle theft, assault, harassment and criminal mischief. Bond was $2,000.

FEB. 2

Daniel Lamar Coleman, DOB Aug. 28, 1985, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on two arrest warrants for domestic violence, two counts of vehicular assault and two counts of reckless endangerment. This was a no bond arrest.

Matthew Freddy Pino, DOB July 9, 1982, of Cripple Creek, was arrested on two warrants for failure to comply with original charges of violation of a protection order and harassment. Bond was $1,000.

FEB. 3

Breanna Lea Crites, DOB May 30, 1998, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with probation with an original charge of DUI. This was a no bond warrant.

Amanda L Kocimski, DOB Sept. 25, 1997, of Denver, was arrested for resisting arrest, DUI of alcohol/drugs or both and stopping, standing or parking prohibited. Bond was $1,000.

Cody Dillon Haakensen, DOB Aug. 17, 1998, of Woodland Park, was arrested for possession with intent to distribute – marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of controlled substance special offender and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $50,000.

FEB. 4

Rhianna Lynn Moret, DOB April 30, 1996, of Woodland Park, was arrested on two warrants and local charges with two counts of violation of a protection order, domestic violence and obstructing a police officer. This was a no bond arrest.

FEB. 5

Christian Miguel Barrientos Decker, DOB May 12, 1997, of Castle Rock, was arrested for DUI of alcohol/drugs or both, reckless driving, open marijuana container the vehicle and speeding. Bond was $1,000.

FEB. 6

Jack Louis Hollesen, DOB Sept. 15, 1980, of Colorado Springs, was arrested for domestic violence, assault, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a controlled substance. This was a no bond arrest.

Shilah Jo Hollesen, DOB April 8, 1983, of Colorado Springs, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a controlled substance. Bond was $700.

FEB. 7

Marcee Ann Adams, DOB March 27, 1956, of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for violation of a restraining order and false reporting. Bond was $500.

Jayleen Mary Skinner, DOB Dec. 12, 2000, of Arvada, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of DUI of alcohol/drugs or both, possession/consumption of alcohol and marijuana — under age, driving under restraint, open container of alcohol and marijuana in the vehicle, speeding and failure to dim. Bond was $1,000.

Michael Todd Scheiber, DOB Sept. 16, 1986, of Divide, was arrested on an arrest warrant for domestic violence and violation of restraining order. This was a no bond warrant.

FEB. 8

Austin Michael McClure DOB July 28, 1989, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving. Bond was $1,000.

Steven John Digirolamo, DOB June 23, 1970, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on three warrants for failure to appear with original charges of theft, driving under restraint, driving under restraint – alcohol related, DUI, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to display proof of insurance. Bond was $7,000.

FEB. 9