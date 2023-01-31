The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department for Jan. 19-25, published with permission from the Sheriff’s Department.

JAN. 19

Timothy Lee Devaux, DOB May 28, 1977, of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of harassment and trespass. Bond was $1,000.

Matthew Scott Connor, DOB Nov. 26, 1986, of Cañon City, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of unregistered vehicle and no insurance. Bond was $400.

Kevin Leonard Lovell, DOB Dec. 16, 1981, of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of two counts of assault, harassment and child abuse. Bond was $6,000.

Marquis Trey Reaves, DOB Oct. 16, 1992, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with monitored sobriety with original charges of DUI, careless driving and open alcohol container in the vehicle. Bond was $1,000.

JAN. 20

Jesse Owen Shelton, DOB Jan. 3, 1999, of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of expired temporary license plates and no insurance. Bond was $400.

Zachary Michael Fletcher, DOB July 31, 1989, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of DUI, open alcohol container in the vehicle and failure to obey a traffic control device. Bond was $1,000.

Lucius Rudolph Burgess Jr., DOB Oct. 2, 1979, of Victor, was arrested on a warrant for falure to appear with original charges of failure to display proof of insurance and unsafe backing. Bond was $400.

Brandon Lee Lewis, DOB March 27, 1991, of Florissant, was arrested on an arrest warrant for possession of a controlled substance – special offense and marijuana possession with intent. Bond was $50,000.

JAN. 21

Amanda June Seiberling, DOB June 6, 1978, of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation with an original charge of child abuse. Bond was $1,000.

Jeffrey Warran Wissner, DOB Nov. 3, 1966, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving without a driver’s license, failure to display proof of insurance and no insurance. Bond was $400.

Robert David Hogan, DOB April 25, 1978, of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $5,000.

JAN. 22

Ronald Jess Andent, DOB June 11, 1970, of Cripple Creek, was arrested for vehicular eluding, two counts of trespass, reckless endangerment and reckless driving. Bond was $2,000.

JAN. 23

Nansi Briones, DOB June 10, 1984, of Woodland Park, was arrested for domestic violence, harassment, assault and child abuse. This was a no bond arrest.

James Scott Gallegher, DOB Feb. 1, 1978, of Woodland Park, was arrested for domestic violence and violation of a restraining order. This was a no bond arrest.

Jonathan Bryan Holsinger, DOB Sept. 5, 1979, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of DUI with 3+ priors, possession of drug paraphernalia driving while ability was impaired with 3+ priors and open alcohol container in the vehicle. Bond was $5,000.

Robin Elizabeth Doyle, DOB June 9, 1982, of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation with an original charge of DUI. This was a no bond warrant.

Guillermina Holloway, DOB Oct. 14, 1969, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for domestic violence, harassment and reckless endangerment. This was a no bond warrant.

JAN. 24

Angela Marie Price, DOB JAN. 23, 1989, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving without a driver’s license and no insurance. Bond was $800.

Tanya Itzel Mello, DOB July 30, 1995, of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of child abuse. Bond was $500.

Dakota Dean Daugherty, DOB March 10, 1991, of Fountain, was arrested on a warrant for driving while ability was impaired. Bond was $1,000.

JAN. 25