The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department for Dec. 15-20, published with permission from the Sheriff’s Department.
DEC. 15
- Eric Alan Sheets, DOB March 4, 1978, of Victor, was arrested on an arrest warrant for two counts of violation of a protection order. Bond was $3,000.
- Dennis John Dalton, DOB Feb. 29, 1982, of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation for violation of a protection order. Bond was $3,000.
- Nohal James Boline, DOB Feb. 13, 1982, of Divide, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint – alcohol related, failure to display proof of insurance, failure to use turn signals and expired license plates. Bond was $3,000.
DEC. 16
- Allen Paul Sitton, DOB Nov. 12, 1971, of Delta, was arrested for DUI of alcohol/drugs or both, driving with excessive alcohol content and weaving. Bond was $1,000.
- David Chad Farr, DOB Feb. 17, 1984, of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms of probation with original charges of assault and trespass. Bond was $5,000.
- Brandi Michelle Bonney, DOB Oct. 1, 1977, of Nathrop, was arrested on two warrants for failure to comply with probation with original charges of harassment and DUI of alcohol/drugs or both. Bond was $1,500.
DEC. 17
- Alex Joseph Gutierrez, DOB April 11, 1983, of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
- Michael Lynn Spry, DOB Nov. 13, 1956, of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation with an original charge of DUI of alcohol/drugs or both. Bond was $2,000.
DEC. 18
- Sprinter Williams Finch, DOB April 21, 1982, of Victor, was arrested on three warrants for failure to appear with original charges of failure to display proof of insurance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $2,700.
DEC. 20
- Shawn Lance Swisher, DOB Nov. 4, 1962, of Florissant, was arrested on an arrest warrant for sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust. This was a no bond warrant.
- Charlie Matthew Lee, DOB Sept. 24, 1992, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on three warrants for failure to comply with original charges of two counts of assault, violent crime – cause death/serious bodily injury and two counts of violation of a protection order. These were no bond warrants.