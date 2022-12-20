The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department for Dec. 8-13, published with permission from the Sheriff’s Department.
DEC. 8
- Jamal Tyrone Evans, DOB July 8, 1989, of Colorado Springs, was summonsed and released on a promise to appear with charges of DUI and operating a vehicle with expired license plates.
- Suzanne Robinson, DOB May 6, 1975, of Colorado Springs, was summonsed and released on a promise to appear with charges of speeding and reckless driving.
DEC. 9
- James Patrick Gray, DOB July 26, 1962, of Woodland Park, was summonsed and released on a promise to appear with charges of DUI of alcohol/drugs or both, driving with excessive alcohol content, failure to provide evidence of insurance, defective stop lights and possession of an open alcohol container.
- Janelle Dawn Hagen, DOB June 4, 1990, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with original charges of possession of forged instrument. This was a no bond warrant.
- Danielle April Griffin, DOB March 22, 1985, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of criminal impersonation and false reporting of identification to police. Bond was $1,000.
- Chelsey Weatherspoon, DOB Aug. 12, 1986, of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of theft. Bond was $1,000.
- DEC. 10
- David A White, DOB Dec. 14, 1977, of Fairplay, was summonsed and released on a promise to appear with charges of speeding and reckless driving.
- Emmitt Honaker, DOB May 31, 1956, of Fountain, was summonsed and released on a promise to appear on charges of vehicle not equipped with tail lamps, driving under revocation – habitual traffic offender and criminal possession of a financial device.
- Carmen Santos-Magullon, DOB July 17, 1999, of Colorado Springs, was summonsed and released on a promise to appear on charges of DUI of alcohol/drugs or both, driving under revocation, driving without a valid driver’s license, reckless driving, weaving, defective head lamps and defective tail lamps.
- Tywan Akeem Mack, DOB March 10, 200,0 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of DUI, driving under restraint, possession of open container of marijuana and expired plates. Bond was $1,000.
- Jeremy Bryant Hall, DOB Aug. 27, 1975, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of violation of protection order. Bond was $3,000.
DEC. 11
- Matthew Robert Lippincott, DOB March 28, 1988, of Aurora, was summonsed and released on a promise to appear for trespass.
- Jessica Elysabeth Ryan, DOB Sept. 20, 1992, of Parker, was arrested for domestic violence, criminal attempt, burglary, harassment and trespass. This was a no bond arrest.
- Joshua David Weaver, DOB April 27, 1992, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of violation of a protection order. Bond was $1,000.
- Andrew Jackson, DOB Jan. 22, 1996, of Aurora, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of violation of a protection order. Bond was $2,000.
- Gabriel Wayne Martinez, DOB June 30, 1976, of Salinas, California was arrested on two warrants with original charges of domestic violence, two counts of violation of a protection order and two counts of harassment. Additional local charges of possession of a controlled substance. This was a no bond arrest.
- Andrea Nicole Martinez, DOB June 28, 1993, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of registration — false statement and driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
DEC. 12
- Mathew Thomas Weedman, DOB Dec. 24, 1973, of Montrose, was arrested on an arrest warrant for theft. Bond was $3,000.
- Richard Bulik, DOB Feb. 21, 1971, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
- Christopher James Gogue, DOB June 11, 1973, of Arvada, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of two counts of gaming fraud – take money not won. Bond was $2,000.
- Anthony Robert Trombley, DOB Oct. 25, 1996, of Guffey, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint – alcohol related and unlawful display of license plates. Bond was $3,000.
DEC. 13
- Toby William Syens, DOB May 1, 2000, of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for two counts of violation of a protection order. Bond was $2,000.
- Brian Douglas Cox, DOB May 16, 1974, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of violation of a protection order. Bond was $5,000.
- Timothy Lawson, DOB Sept. 10, 1976, of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for violation of a protection order. Bond was $1,000.