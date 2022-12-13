The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department for Dec. 1-8, published with permission from the Sheriff’s Department.
DEC. 1
- Natasha Lucia Robles, DOB July 18, 1990, of Fort Lupton, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with probation with an original charge of carrying a concealed weapon. Bond was $1.000.
- Jennifer Lynn Ortiz, DOB Nov. 12, 1985, of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation with an original charge of careless driving resulting in injury. Bond was $1,000
- Gabriel Wayne Martinez, DOB June 30, 1976, of Salina, California was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with probation with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $3,000.
- Brent Michael Roberts, DOB June 1, 1994, of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of DUI. Bond was $1,000.
DEC. 2
- Gregory Phillip Davidson, DOB July 29, 1968, of Woodland Park,was arrested for domestic violence, harassment and criminal mischief. This was a no bond arrest.
- Joshua Sherwood Mooney, DOB Feb. 16, 1979, of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving while ability was impaired. Bond was $800.
DEC. 4
- Kevin Patrick Holmes, DOB Sept. 1, 1991, of Woodland Park, was arrested for domestic violence, child abuse, prohibited use of a weapon, harassment and menacing. This was a no bond arrest.
- Matthew David Farris, DOB Feb. 2, 1990, of Enumclaw, Washington was arrested on two warrants for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with original charges of trespass and DUI. Bond was $50,000.
DEC. 5
- Theresa Lanette Vigil-Rivera, DOB Feb. 4, 1972, of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
- Devin A Eskew, DOB Nov. 19, 1993, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint and careless driving. Bond was $150.
- Richard Blair Petrungaro, DOB April 26, 1971, of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of assault – peace officer. This was a no bond warrant.
DEC. 6
- Renee June Hartman, DOB Dec. 25, 1979, of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of unauthorized use of a financial transaction device. Bond was $1,000.
- Zbiszek Gut, DOB Oct. 27, 1973, of Manitou Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of DUI and failure to obey a traffic control device. Bond was $1,000.
- Julia Alexis Hartman, DOB June 6, 1995, of Denver, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of motor vehicle theft. Bond was $1,000.
DEC. 7
- Nickolas Lujan, DOB April 18, 1991, of Leadville, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with an original charge of unlawful use of a controlled substance. Bond was $50,000.
DEC. 8
- Kyle Marlin Wesley Bales, DOB Dec. 2, 1985, of Woodland Park, was summonsed and released on a promise to appear for DUI of alcohol/drugs or both, failure to present proof of insurance and weaving.