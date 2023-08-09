The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department for July 27-Aug. 2, published with permission from the Sheriff’s Department.

JULY 27

Randall Clay Whitt, DOB Aug. 20, 1968, of Woodland Park was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of marijuana possession with intent, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, alter or remove VIN and patronizing a prostitute. Bond was $20,000.

JULY 28

Ivan Romero, DOB Oct. 1, 1956, of Pueblo was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of theft, driving under revocation – habitual traffic offender, no insurance and an unregistered vehicle. Bond was $3,100.

Jeremy Lee Havens, DOB Oct. 23, 1981, of Woodland Park was arrested on an arrest warrant for domestic violence and violation of protection order. Bond was $2,000.

Bryan Alexander Lucius, DOB Jan. 2, 1996, of Victor was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms of probation with an original charge of theft. Bond was $10,000.

JULY 29

Michael Orval Noble Kinder, DOB Nov. 13, 1991, of Divide was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of criminal mischief, driving under the influence and open container in vehicle additional local charges for false reporting and walking on the highway while under the influence. Bond was $1,900.

David Lawrence Ware, DOB Jan. 8, 1959, of Woodland Park was arrested on an arrest warrant with charges of weapons possession of a weapon by a previous offender, prohibited use of weapons and reckless endangerment. Bond was $2,000.

JULY 30

Jeremiah Joshua Johns, DOB Jan. 27, 1986, of Blackhawk was arrested on an arrest warrant with charges of criminal impersonation and false reporting. Bond was $1,000.

Stephen Vann, DOB July 12, 1958, of Colorado Springs was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with monitored sobriety with original charges of possession of a controlled substance, open marijuana container in the vehicle, driving under the influence and no insurance. Bond was $1,000.

Aug. 1

Kirsten Noel Schmitt, DOB Sept. 15, 1972, of Englewood was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of no insurance, driving under restraint and fictitious plates. Bond was $300.

Raymond Paul Scarlett, DOB May 25, 1961, of Guffey was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms of probation with an original charge of driving under the influence per se with 3+ priors. Bond was $10,000.

Justin Terrance Doyle, DOB June 12, 1974, of Florissant was arrested on an arrest warrant for extortion. Bond was $3,000.

Christian J. Gray, DOB April 3, 1988, of Cripple Creek was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for a charge of contempt. Bond was $1,000.

Venita Lynn Cox, DOB Oct. 28, 1962, of Cripple Creek was arrested for criminal mischief. Bond was $400.

Leila Yasmine Abbassi, DOB Oct. 7, 1982, of Florissant was arrested for reckless endangerment. Bond was $400.

Sidonna Lea Webb, DOB May 5, 1981, of Divide was arrested for assault and resisting arrest. Bond was $800.

Aug. 2

Bryce Joseph Fox-Raguindin, DOB Sept. 20, 1981, of Florissant was arrested on an arrest warrant for a warrant for failure to appear with charges of two counts of assault, criminal mischief, menacing, harassment and reckless endangerment. Bond was $8,000.