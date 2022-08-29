The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department for Aug. 11-24. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff’s Department.
AUG. 11
- Tommy Lee Graves, DOB May 29, 1978, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of criminal mischief. Bond was $800.
- Samantha Kay Vinson, DOB Feb. 22, 1990, of Brighton, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of criminal possession of an ID document and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $1,600.
AUG. 12
- Erin Lynn Hughes, DOB Sept. 8, 1984, of Cañon City, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charges of unlawful use of controlled substance. Bond was $500.
AUG. 13
- Richard Gene Gregory, DOB Nov. 11, 1955, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving after revocation prohibited – habitual traffic offender and defective stop lamps. Bond was $3,000.
- Marie Alins Roman, DOB May 25, 1985, of Aurora, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of trespass. Bond was $5,000.
AUG. 14
- Steven Keith Qualley, DOB Sept. 16, 1978, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for sex offender registration violation. Bond was $2,000.
- Carlos Antonio Martinez, DOB Oct. 26, 1997, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving without a driver’s license, failure to display proof of insurance and weaving. Bond was $400.
- Jessica Ann Rosales, DOB July 9, 1987, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
- Robert Troy Caron, DOB Dec. 19, 1957, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of DUI, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, open marijuana container in the vehicle and weaving. Bond was $1,000.
- Gabriel Daniel Stinson, DOB Dec. 4, 1977, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with the conditions of probation with an original charge of false imprisonment. Bond was $500.
- Garrett Thomas Damico, DOB July 23, 2004, of Woodland Park, was summonsed and released on a promise to appear for DUI, possession of an open alcohol container in the vehicle and possession of alcohol by an underage person.
AUG. 15
- Jonathan Deron Willis, DOB Feb. 26, 1987, of Fountain, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint – alcohol related, fictitious plates, no insurance and speeding. Bond was $3,000.
- Shannon Sue Cawelti, DOB July 9, 1973, of Woodland Park, was arrested for domestic violence, assault on a peace officer, obstructing a peace officer, assault and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
- Ronald Spencer Haden, DOB June 21, 1971, of Colorado Springs, was arrested for domestic violence, assault and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
- Ulberto Manuel Ical-Gutierrez, DOB Feb. 11, 1994, of Aurora, was arrested on a warrant for sex assault on a child – attempted and sex assault on a child – pattern of abuse. This was a no bond arrest.
- Hilario Morales-Remigio, DOB July 16, 1973, of Colorado Springs, was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and open container of marijuana in the vehicle. Bond was $1,000.
- Daniel Joseph Montesano, DOB May 13, 1982, of Cripple Creek, was arrested on eight warrants for failure to appear with original charges of tthree counts of driving under restraint, three counts of violation of a protection order, two counts of violation of bail bond conditions, DUI with 3+ priors, weaving, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to display headlamps, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, two counts of assault, obstruction of telephone service, criminal mischief and child abuse. This was a no bond arrest.
- Dallas James Taton, DOB Sept. 21, 1980 of Divide, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of making a false report. Bond was $65.00.
- Timothy Neal Thomas, DOB April 11, 1962, of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of driving while ability was impaired. Bond was $5,000.
AUG. 16
- Arthur August Junquet, DOB Feb. 26, 1984, of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of violation of a protection order, no insurance, fictitious plates, driving after revocation prohibited – habitual traffic offender, driving under restraint, license plate improperly attached or not visible and tail lamp violation. Bond was $4,000.
- Robert Christopher Hodges, DOB April 25, 1998, of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with and original charge of DUI. Bond was $1,000.
- Sean Patrick Hunter, DOB Aug. 17, 1965, of Florissant, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, special offender and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $50,000.
AUG. 17
- Jake Stephen Francis, DOB Dec. 31, 2002, of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for theft. Bond was $6,000.
- Peter Joseph Shanahan, DOB Aug. 12, 1977, of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of trespass. Bond was $100.
- David Arthur Jones, DOB April 4, 1967, of Hotchkiss, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of fishing without a license. Bond was $100.
AUG. 18
- Michael Lee Wright, DOB Jan. 29, 1960, of Florissant, was arrested for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a controlled substance with intent. Was also arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance and weaving. Bond for all charges was $12,000.
- Aarron Edward Burg, DOB July 6, 1984, of Chugiak, Ark. was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving without a driver’s license, no insurance and fictitious plates. Bond was $400.
- Roderick Griffin Rich Jr., DOB Dec. 9, 1980, of Colorado Springs, was arrested for failure to register as a sex offender. Bond was $1,000.
- Eric John Marshall, DOB April 1, 1970, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on two warrants one was an arrest warrant and one was for failure to appear with original charges of fraud, two counts of theft, forgery and possession of a forged instrument. Bond was $7,000.
- Franklin Seth Matthews, DOB March 30, 1982, of Northrop, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation with an original charge of DUI. Bond was $2,000.
- Jacob Rodriguez, DOB Dec. 17, 1980, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of gaming fraud – take money not won. Bond was $500.
- Kyle J, Winsea, DOB Aug. 3, 1998, of Portland, Kansas was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of assault. This was a no bond arrest.
AUG. 19
- Ted Allen Gustafson, DOB May 29, 1957, of Florissant, was arrested for criminal attempt of second degree burglary and trespass. Bond was $3,000.
- Becky Sue Praske, DOB July 17, 1965, of Florissant, was arrested for criminal impersonation, possession of burglary tools, criminal attempt of second degree burglary, trespass, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $3,000.
AUG. 20
- Sean Alan Ragan-Levesque, DOB March 21, 1988, of Colorado Springs, was arrested for aggravated motor vehicle theft, trespass and theft. Bond was $2,000.
- Amy Jean Pearson, DOB Sept. 9, 1966, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $1,000.
- Amanda Sue Elaine Shepherd, DOB Sept 24, 1985, of Woodland Park, was arrested for attempt to influence a public servant, three counts of forgery, aggravated motor vehicle theft, possession of a controlled substance and displayed fictitious plates. Bond was $3,000.
- William John Strong, DOB Jan. 25, 1977, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a protection order. Bond was $2,000.
AUG. 21
- Eric Austin Molina, DOB July 8, 1993, of McAlestor, Okla. was arrested for DUI of alcohol/drugs or both, driving under restraint, reckless driving, possessed an open marijuana container in the vehicle, possessed an open alcohol container in the vehicle and speeding. Bond was $1,000.
- Amanda Gail Tipling, DOB Sept. 6, 1989, of Colorado Springs, was arrested for domestic violence, harassment and assault. This was a no bond arrest.
- Kearstein Dielle Craycraft, DOB July 16, 1996, homeless, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal impersonation and false reporting to police. Bond was $3,000.
- John Matthew O’Leary, DOB July 20, 1957, of Florissant, was arrested on two arrest warrants with original charges of possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute, special offender, possession to distribute marijuana, theft, possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of a defaced firearm and two counts of motor vehicle theft. Bond was $70,000.
AUG. 24
- Daniel Browning Swann, DOB May 11, 1982, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms of probation with original charges of two counts of violation of a protection order. Bond was $5,000.