The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department for July 21-27. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff’s Department.
JULY 21
• James Russell Albright, DOB Aug. 31, 1983, of Divide, was arrested for attempt to influence a public servant, vehicular eluding, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, no insurance, driving under restraint, reckless driving and weaving. Bond was $3,000.
• Adam L Engler, DOB Feb. 24, 1990, of Oklahoma City, Okla. was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of an open marijuana container in the vehicle and failure to display proof of insurance. Bond was $800.
JULY 22
• Katelyn Elizabeth Bateman, DOB Sept. 26, 2000, of Divide, was summons and released on a promise to appear for engaging in speed contest.
• Jason Simone Jon Willis, DOB Dec. 20, 1972, of Divide, was summonsed and released on a promise to appear for engaging in speed contest.
• Hillary Meagan Robinson, DOB Sept. 17, 1992, of Pueblo, was summonsed and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, prohibited use of a weapon and speeding.
• Paul Duane Rinkel, DOB Oct. 12, 1963, of Kremmling, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving. Bond was $150.
• Max Alexander Becker, DOB Aug. 18, 1987, of Manitou Springs, was arrested on an arrest warrant for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal impersonation and false reporting of identifying information to law enforcement. Bond was $1,000.
• Justin Jessie Lovato, DOB Feb. 7, 1988, of Leadville, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $10,000.
• Kevin Matthew Sanchez, DOB Nov. 10, 1990, of Colorado Springs, was arrested for criminal mischief and criminal tampering. Bond was $3,000.
JULY 23
• Lana Carol Bateman, DOB Aug. 20, 1962, of Pueblo, was summonsed and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, driving with an excessive alcohol content, reckless driving, speeding and weaving.
• William Allen Kelley, DOB Dec. 17, 1956, of Woodland Park, was arrested for attempted second degree murder, assault, menacing and reckless endangerment. Bond was $25,000.
• Emmanuel Rashad Lawson, DOB April 18, 1989, of Colorado Springs, was summonsed and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both and obscured license plates.
JULY 24
• William Boyd Stokes Jr., DOB Dec. 7, 1964, of Middletown, was arrested on an arrest warrant for forgery – money/stamps/government security. Bond was $2,000.
JULY 27
• Kristopher Daniel Viergever, DOB Feb. 4, 1978, of Florissant, was summonsed and released on a promise to appear for harassment.
• Samuel David Harris, DOB Oct. 2, 2002, of Lake George, was arrested on an arrest warrant for violation of a protection order. This was a no bond warrant.
• Ronnie Louis Gilmer, DOB Dec. 3, 1961, of Palmer Lake, was arrested on an arrest warrant for driving under restraint – alcohol related. Bond was $3,000.
• Ronald Douglas Bullard, DOB April 28, 1962, of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for assault, harassment, criminal mischief and trespassing. Bond was $2,000.