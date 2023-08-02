The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department for July 20-26, published with permission from the Sheriff’s Department.

JULY 20

Jonathan Micah Wright, DOB Aug. 26, 1978, of Colorado Springs was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of two counts of harassment, violation of protection order and menacing. Bond was $11,000.

Rebekah Lee Roy, DOB Jan. 14, 1989, of Fountain was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of speeding 25 or more over limit, driving under restraint and failure to display proof of insurance. Bond was $400.

Robin Lavelle Webb, Jr, DOB Nov. 12, 1977, of Divide was arrested on charges of first-degree assault, felony menacing and violation of a protection order. Bond was $25,000.

JULY 21

Michael E. Norton, DOB Feb. 12, 1974, of Colorado Springs was arrested on three warrants for failure to appear with original charges of two counts of driving under restraint, failure to display proof of insurance, driving without a driver’s license, no insurance, expired license plates, careless driving and speeding. Bond was $2,200.

Joseph William Burns, DOB Aug. 3, 1981, of Florissant was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, violation of temporary instruction permit and failure to provide proof of insurance. Bond was $1,000.

JULY 22

Amanda McGaw-Griffin, DOB Sept. 17, 1980, of Colorado Springs was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear and bond revocations with original charges of three counts of criminal impersonation, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of ID theft, motor vehicle theft and false reporting to police. Bond was $53,000.

Monica Marilyn Mayes, DOB Feb. 5, 1985, of Colorado Springs was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $5,000.

Diane Kathleen Kremer, DOB Dec. 9, 1950, of Cascade was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both and driving under the influence per se. Bond was $10,000.

James Aiden Marsh, DOB Feb. 22, 2003, of Colorado Springs was arrested for vehicular eluding, uninsured motor vehicle, speeding 40+, reckless driving and no vehicle registration. Bond was $2,000.

JULY 24

John Lawrence Choplin, DOB Oct. 6, 1988, of Colorado Springs was arrested on an arrest warrant on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated motor vehicle theft, criminal possession of ID documents, obstructing a police officer, trespass and fictitious plates. Bond was $4,000.

Jolene Ellen Townes, DOB April 11, 1968, of Colorado Springs was arrested for domestic violence and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.

Jeremy David Quintana, DOB Feb. 18, 1996, of Alamosa was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with charges of theft and cybercrime of theft with additional local charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $11,000.

Jose Eduardo Trejo Gonzalez, DOB April 28, 1995, of Colorado Springs was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, driving under the influence per se and violation of restrictions on temporary instruction permit. Bond was $1,000.