The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department for July 28-Aug. 3. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff’s Department.
JULY 28
Aaron Jacob Meyer-Gonzales, DOB Aug. 25, 1982, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for theft. This was a no bond warrant.
Angela Sue Adair, DOB June 1, 1981, of Woodland Park, was arrested on an arrest warrant for possession of a controlled substance, burglary of a dwelling and trespass. Bond was $10,000.
JULY 29
Michael Lee Wright, DOB Jan. 29, 1960, of Florissant, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and weaving. Bond was $2,000.
William Goodwin Lallis, DOB Nov. 5, 1999, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving resulting in injury. Bond was $150.
Joel Theodore Ward, DOB Feb. 17, 1978, of McKinney, Texas was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of two counts of violation of a county ordinance – accumulation of rubbish. Bond was $750.
Lisa Danielle Seiling, DOB Nov. 26, 1990, of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for careless driving. Bond was $150.
Anthony Lee Brown, DOB May 24, 1984, of Aurora, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, no insurance and fictitious plates. Bond was $400.
JULY 30
Carrhyn Marie Coon, DOB March 8, 1998, transient, was arrested for criminal attempt of murder in the first degree, assault, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, harassment and domestic violence. This was a no bond arrest.
Darren Louis Burnett, DOB Nov. 5, 1991, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation with an original charge of harassment. Bond was $1,000.
JULY 31
William John Strong, DOB Jan. 25, 1977, of Colorado Springs, was arrested for domestic violence, violation of a protection order and possession of drug paraphernalia. This was a no bond arrest.
AUG. 1
Ryan Cody Voitl, DOB Feb. 21, 1995, of Colorado Springs, was arrested for prohibited use of a weapon, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, no insurance, reckless driving and speeding. Bond was $1,000.
Timothy Neal Thomas, DOB April 11, 1962, of Florissant, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, assault, drove vehicle without an interlock device and reckless driving. Bond was $3,000.
Samuel David Harris, DOB Oct. 2, 2002, of Lake George, was arrested on two warrants for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with original charges of possession of a controlled substance and false reporting – false identification. Bond was $20,000.
AUG. 2
Jessica Christine Fisher, DOB May 8, 1984, of Cañon City, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of failure to show proof of insurance. Bond was $400.
Samantha Michelle Peck, DOB Aug. 29, 1981, of Divide, was arrested on an arrest warrant for attempt to influence a public servant and false report to police. Bond was $3,000.
Jennifer Jean Demarest, DOB Sept. 5, 1982, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $2,000.
Marie Irie Cervantes, DOB Nov. 6, 1992, of Woodland Park, was arrested on two warrant for failure to appear with original charges of two counts of driving under restraint, no insurance, defective stop lamps, failure to present proof of insurance and speeding. Bond was $4,000.
AUG. 3
Jasmin Christine Heffron, DOB March 28, 1987, of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint – alcohol related and unlawful use of a controlled substance. Bond was $800.
Elizabeth Jimenez-Willoughby, DOB Oct. 3, 1999, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of DUI, driving under the influence per se and speeding. Bond was $1,000.
Dustin Richard Colledge, DOB July 18, 1988, of Lakewood, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of violation of a protection order. Bond was $1,000.
Giovanni Thomas Barreto, DOB March 18, 1989, of Fountain, was arrested on an arrest warrant for possession of a weapon by a previous offender, unlawful distribution/manufacturing/dispensing/sale of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, forgery, criminal possession of a forged instrument, criminal possession of a financial transaction device and two counts of theft. Bond was $5,000.
Esperanza Deanna Marie Segura, DOB Aug. 6, 1998, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of DUI, driving under restraint, failure to present proof of insurance and tail lamp violation. Bond was $2,000.
Danielle Susan Gallant, DOB Jan. 25, 1989, of Victor, was summonsed and released on a promise to appear for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.