The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from March 21-30. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff’s Department.
MARCH 21
- Braden Louis Holtorf, DOB Dec. 17, 1984 of Divide, was arrested for domestic violence, violation of a protection order, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a controlled substance. This was a no bond arrest.
MARCH 23
- Grace Kathryn Lavalley, DOB Sept. 10, 1984 of Florissant, was summons and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, driving with an excessive alcohol content, driving under restraint, failed to observe a traffic control device and failed to display lamps when required.
MARCH 24
- Samuel Amador, DOB Oct. 19, 1992 of Castle Rock, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with an original charge of driving under the influence. This was a no bond warrant.
- Robert Bruszenski Jr., DOB Nov. 17, 1967 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply original charges of driving under the influence, driving under the influence per se, prohibited use of a weapon and speeding. This was a no bond warrant.
- Jake Stephen Francis, DOB Dec. 31, 2002 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of aggravated motor vehicle theft, fraud in effecting sales and theft. Bond was $12,000.
- Kevin John Webber, DOB Nov. 14, 1974 of Fort Morgan, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of criminal mischief, driving under the influence with one prior and open alcohol container in the vehicle. Bond was $4,000.
MARCH 25
- Gregory M. Larsen, DOB Feb. 5, 1973 of North Platte, Neb., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of careless driving and failure to display proof of insurance. Bond was $400.
- Jakob Willard Lupher, DOB Aug. 30, 1994 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $1,000.
- Kylle Mills, DOB May 22, 2002 of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, no insurance and speeding 25-39 mph over limit. Bond was $1,000.
MARCH 26
- Mark William Carroll, DOB Dec. 29, 1989 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms of probation with original an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $5,000.
- Christopher John Haddock, DOB April 17, 1985 of Lacey, Wash. was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and speeding. Bond was $1,000.
- Andrew Thomas Herndon, DOB April 18, 1990 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to display proof of insurance and fictitious plates. Bond was $2,000.
- Rachel Ann Smith, DOB March 31, 1976 of Calhan, was arrested on a warrant as well as local charges. The warrant was for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, no insurance and tail lamp violation. Local charges were: attempt to influence a public servant; possession of a controlled substance; introduction of contraband; and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond for all charges was $3,250.
MARCH 27
- Angel Gallegos, DOB Dec. 10, 1986 of Colorado Springs, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs of both, two counts of prohibited use of a weapon, open alcoholic beverage in the vehicle and driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
MARCH 28
- Braden Wayne Butson, DOB Dec. 17, 1989 of Colorado Springs, was summonsed and released on a promise to appear for possession of a controlled substance.
- Carl Edward Lowe, DOB July 18, 1994 of El Paso, Texas was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of two counts of fictitious plates and failure to display proof of insurance. Bond was $800.
- Adrianna Victoria Machosky, DOB Sept. 26, 1991 of Florissant, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, resisting arrest, open alcoholic beverage in vehicle, weaving and speeding 10-19 mph over limit. Bond was $1,000.
- Matias Alexis Negrete, DOB Dec. 27, 1982 of Florissant, was arrested on three warrants: Two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence, driving under the influence per se, speeding 10-19 mph over limit and driving under restraint; and a third warrant was for failure to comply with terms of probation with an original charge of driving while ability was impaired. Bond for all warrants was $3,700.
- Ronald Lewis Wright, DOB Nov. 21, 1986 of Divide, was arrested for domestic violence, two counts of menacing and four counts of child abuse. This was a no bond arrest.
MARCH 29
- Branden Louis Holtorf, DOB Dec. 17, 1984 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of assault. Bond was $5,000.
- Melissa Ann King, DOB Jan. 28, 1974 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $1,000.
MARCH 30
- Shaquille Jamaal Golden, DOB Feb. 25, 1993 of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving while ability was impaired. Bond was $800.
- Brian Shane O’Neill, DOB Aug. 24, 1982 of Hot Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of theft. Bond was $2,000.