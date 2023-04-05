The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department for his past week, published with permission from the Sheriff’s Department.

MARCH 23

• Willie Demond Brice, DOB Sept. 4, 1979 of Memphis, Tennessee was arrested for domestic violence, violation of a protection order, driving under revocation, driving under the influence and driving under the influence per se. This was a no bond arrest.

• Nicholas Jacob Howe, DOB Aug. 11, 1982 of Colorado Springs was arrested for violation of a protection order. Bond was $1,000.

• Robert Henry Brim, DOB Sept. 15, 1960 of Leadville was arrested for cruelty to animals. Bond was $800.

• James Samuel Milazzo, DOB Dec. 6, 1966 of Florissant was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of failure to display proof of insurance, expired temporary license plate, weaving and tail lamp violation. Bond was $500.

• Kimberly Marie Broomhead, DOB April 25, 1984 of Pueblo was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of gaming fraud – take money not won. Bond was $500.

MARCH 24

• Scott Edgar Stroman, DOB Sept. 6, 1970 of Colorado Springs was arrested for ID theft, criminal possession of a financial transaction device, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $3,000.

• Leeroy Sanders, DOB July 20, 1961 of Divide was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of failure to display proof of insurance and tail lamp violation. Bond was $400.

• James Lewis Grice, DOB Jan. 27, 2003 of Colorado Springs was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving. Bond was $300.

• Nicholas Zeke Zamora, DOB Dec. 10, 1981 of Colorado Springs was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.

• Joseph Christopher Shoff, DOB June 1, 1995 of Colorado Springs was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving. Bond was $500.

MARCH 25

• Leonidas Ramirez-Mendez, DOB Oct. 30, 1970 of Colorado Springs was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence, driving under the influence per se, careless driving and failure to display proof of insurance. Bond was $4,000.

• Elijah Lee Reuse, DOB Jan. 25, 2002 of Colorado Springs was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, driving under the influence, no insurance, careless driving, open marijuana container in the vehicle and failure to obey a traffic control device. Bond was $5,000.

MARCH 27

• Amanda June Seiberling, DOB June 6, 1978 of Lake George was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of monitored sobriety with an original charge of child abuse. This was a no bond warrant.

MARCH 28

• Richard Grant Sweezy, DOB Jan. 13, 1962 of Woodland Park was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of dog at large. Bond was $30.

MARCH 29

• Steven Velmar Correnti, DOB March 16, 1978 of Arvada was arrested on an arrest warrant for theft. Bond was $1,000.