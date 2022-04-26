The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from April 14-19. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff’s Department.
APRIL 14
- Julius Lee Faulkner, DOB Aug. 13, 1947, of Florissant, was arrested for domestic violence, obstruction of telephone or telegraph service, false imprisonment and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
- Matias Alexia Negrete, DOB Dec. 27, 1982, of Florissant, was arrested for domestic violence and violation of a protection order. This was a no bond arrest.
APRIL 15
- Breanna Jae Montgomery, DOB June 28, 1991, of Strasburg, was arrested on an arrest warrant for theft. Bond was $800.
- Joseph Wade Mullen, DOB June 30, 1983, of Colorado Springs, was arrested for two counts of special offender, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, unlawful distribution, possession of burglary tools, theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $50,000.
- Dana Marie Storlie, DOB Aug. 9, 1994, of Florissant, was arrested for special offender, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, unlawful distribution, possession of burglary tools, theft, violation of a protection order and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $50,000.
APRIL 16
- Cindy Louise Baer, DOB Jan. 17, 1984, of Hartsel, was summonsed and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence and driving with an excessive alcohol content.
APRIL 18
- Michael Steven Hein, DOB July 25, 1980, of Woodland Park, was summonsed and released on a promise to a promise to appear on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving without a driver’s license, failure to display proof of insurance and seal belt – not used.
APRIL 19
- Erica Lynn Edmison, DOB Jan. 28, 1988, of Woodland Park, was summons and released on a promise to appear on warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving.
- Jonathan Michael Cadieux, DOB Jan, 3, 1986, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of theft and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $2,000.