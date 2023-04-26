The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department for March 30,-April 4,, published with permission from the Sheriff’s Department.

APRIL 13

• David Gene Hartford, DOB March 3, 1960 a transient was arrested for domestic violence, harassment and violation of protection order. This was a no bond arrest.

APRIL 14

• Randall Whitt Jr, DOB Aug. 20, 1968 of Woodland Park was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent and possession of a vehicle with an obliterated VIN. Bond was 10,000.

• Stephanie Powell, DOB May 15, 1979 of Woodland Park was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and prostitution. Bond was $1,000.

APRIL 15

• Kearstein Dielle Craycraft, DOB July 16, 1996 of Denver was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal impersonation and false report to police. Bond was $3,000.

• Katie Dawn Randa, DOB April 12, 1973 of Florissant was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of reckless driving. Bond was $150.

• Miles Lawrence Trujillo-Arbour, DOB Oct. 9, 1991 of Pueblo was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint – alcohol related. Bond was $4,000.

APRIL 17

• Edward Thomas Blazona, DOB August 11, 1998 of Colorado Springs was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, prohibited use of a weapon, open marijuana container in the vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, expired registration and speeding. Bond was $1,000.

• Jesse Duane Gross, DOB May 17, 1987 of Lakewood was arrested for domestic violence and violation of a protection order as well as a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of obstruction of police. This was a no bond arrest.

• Dustin Dale Conway, DOB Aug. 9, 1990 of Hartsel was arrested on four warrants for failure to appear with original charges of four counts of driving under restraint, expired temporary license plate, criminal possession of an ID document, criminal possession of a financial transaction device and speeding. Bond was $4,000.

APRIL 18

• Jay Russell Lehtinen, DOB Feb. 15, 1979 of Colorado Springs was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both and expired license plates. Bond was $1,000.

• James Patrick Gray, DOB July 26, 1962 of Woodland Park was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation with original charges of driving under the influence, driving under the influence per se, open alcohol container in the vehicle, failure to display proof of insurance and defective break lamps. Bond was $3,000.

• Angela Renee Marre, DOB March 20, 1968 of Colorado Springs was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under the influence with 3+ priors and defective break lamps. Bond was $10,000.

• Kevin Matthew Sanchez, DOB Nov. 10, 1990 of Colorado Springs was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint – alcohol related, criminal mischief, trespass and disorderly conduct. Bond was $4,000.

APRIL 19

• Maggie Rae Santillan, DOB June 17, 1998 of Florissant was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of failure to display proof of insurance, speeding, reckless driving and expired license plates. Bond was $1.000.