The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from April 6-13. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff’s Department.
APRIL 6
- Anatoliy Igorevich Dorokhov, DOB June 18, 1997, of Arvada, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving. Bond was $200.
APRIL 7
- Sara Ann Lovato, DOB Dec. 19, 1984, of Colorado Springs, was arrested for domestic violence, assault and harassment. This was a no bond arrest.
- Matthew Erdell Lynch, DOB March 30, 1984, of Divide, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
- Thomas Calhoun Hill, DOB June 5, 1987, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, expired license plates and no insurance. Bond was $1,000.
APRIL 8
- Ryan Scott Kampmann, DOB Jan. 3, 1990, of Lakewood, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of motor vehicle theft, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and driving under restraint. Bond was $10,000.
- Alexis Riane Evangelista, DOB Feb. 28, 1999, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of failure to display proof of insurance, seat belt – not used and speeding 20-24 mph over limit. Bond was $400.
- Michael John Gravino Jr., DOB Aug. 20, 1978, of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with probation with an original charge of cultivation of marijuana. Bond was $2,000.
APRIL 9
- Mark Andrew Bisset, DOB March 5, 1978 of Florissant, was arrested for burglary, four counts of menacing, trespass, child abuse and prohibited use of a weapon. Bond was $25,000.
- Jennifer Louise Lindh, DOB June 3, 1976 of Florissant, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving without a driver’s license. Bond was $200.
- Joel Pedro Ortega, DOB Nov. 18, 1985, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of failure to display proof of insurance. Bond was $400.
- Lawrence Gerald Duran, DOB June 5, 1967, of Denver, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
APRIL 10
- Asa Wayne Poland, DOB Nov. 11, 2002, of Woodland Park, was arrested on two warrants. The first warrant was a failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. The second warrant was an arrest warrant for burglary, criminal tampering and cybercrime. Bond for both warrants was $11,000.
APRIL 11
- Angela Marie Gordon, DOB Aug. 21, 1970, of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.
- Cheryl Marie Machosky, DOB Oct. 6, 1964, of Evergreen, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms and conditions of probation with an original charge of assault. Bond was $3,000.
APRIL 12
- Dwight John Dell, DOB April 11, 1976, of Woodland Park, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear with original charges of harassment, identity theft and theft of at-risk adult. Bond was $13,000.
APRIL 13
- Timothy Dean Lamb, DOB Nov. 19, 1971, of Cripple Creek, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of careless driving. Bond was $150.
- Donald George Angell II, DOB May 9, 1957, of Florissant, was arrested on an arrest warrant for three counts of harassment, bias – motivated crime and child abuse. Bond was $800.
- James Bodine Browne, DOB Oct. 27, 2001, of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of failure to display of insurance and speeding. Bond was $400.
- Mike Danile Atencio-Baca, DOB May 10, 1992, of Pueblo, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of probation with an original charge of theft. Bond was $500.
- Orlando James Sisneros, DOB Feb. 13, 1986, of Woodland Park, was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with conditions of monitored sobriety with original charges of driving under the influence, driving under restraint – alcohol related, failure to display proof of insurance and speeding. Bond was $4,000.