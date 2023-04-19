The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department for March 30, 2023-April 4, 2023, published with permission from the Sheriff’s Department.

APRIL 6

• John Ray Hancock, DOB June 21, 1989 of Victor was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of assault and harassment. Bond was $4,000.

APRIL 7

• Tabatha Marie Feaster, DOB Aug. 25, 1995 of Victor was summons and released on a municipal warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of shoplifting.

• Craig David Haugland, DOB April 18, 1968 of Pueblo was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, open alcohol container in the vehicle, open marijuana container in the vehicle and obstructed license plates. Bond was $1,000.

• Juan Mariano Baca, DOB Oct. 22, 1983 of Manitou Springs was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $800.

• Kyle Jonathon Cerquozzi, DOB Oct. 31, 1999 of Colorado Springs was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $1,000.

APRIL 8

• James F Bock, DOB Nov. 28, 1963 of Florissant was arrested for domestic violence, harassment, menacing and assault. This was a no bond arrest.

APRIL 9

• Mikael William Gambrel, DOB May 4, 1982 of Florissant was arrested for unlawful conduct on public property. Bond was $500.

• William Walter Isberg, DOB Nov. 18, 1966 of Colorado Springs was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of driving under restraint. Bond was $400.

• Christopher Troy Burrell, DOB Jan. 27, 2002 of Pueblo West was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint, expired temporary license plates and defective headlights. Bond was $1,000.

APRIL 10

• Tobias Walter Madrid, DOB Feb. 24, 1947 of Colorado Springs was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of failure to display proof of insurance and failure to yield right of way. Bond was $400.

• Robert Richard Crespin, DOB May 24, 1958 of Colorado Springs was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of theft. Bond was $1,000.

• Jacob Seth Robertson, DOB Feb. 28, 1993 of Colorado Springs was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of felony menacing. Bond was $10,000.

• William Clyde Trimble, DOB May 5, 1988 of Florence was arrested on an arrest warrant for ID theft and theft. Bond was $1,000.

APRIL 11

• Michael Wayne Coggan, DOB Nov. 5, 1964 of Cripple Creek was arrested for domestic violence and assault. This was a no bond arrest.

APRIL 12

• Travis Michael Salem, DOB Nov. 3, 1983 of Woodland Park was summons and released on a promise to appear for harassment.