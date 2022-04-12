The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department from March 28-April 4. Published with permission from the Teller County Sheriff’s Department.
MARCH 28
- Justin Colt Hains, DOB Dec. 30, 1972 of Florissant was arrested for criminal attempt, attempted murder, crimes against an at-risk adult, assault, menacing and harassment. Bond was $25,000.
MARCH 31
- Timothy Ryan Gebur, DOB May 20, 1976 of Guffey was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with terms of probation with an original charge of extortion. This was a no bond warrant.
- Mark Wolfe, DOB May 15, 1963 of Colorado Springs was arrested on an arrest warrant for theft and trespassing. Bond was $500.
- Dustin Luke Slater, DOB Jan. 12, 1987 of Alamosa was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charge of possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of id documents – multiple victims, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and possession of a defaced firearm. This was a no bond warrant.
APRIL 1
- Juan Diego Quouhtemoch Chacon, DOB Aug. 7, 1997 of Pueblo West was arrested for possession with intent, possession of a controlled substance, driving under restraint and speeding 20-24 over the limit.
- Timothy Ray Vigil, DOB Oct. 22, 1971 of Colorado Springs was summons and released on a promise to appear on a warrant and local charges. the warrant was for failure to appear with an original charge of shoplifting. Local charges were for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Anthony Robert Trombley, DOB Oct. 25, 1996 of Woodland Park was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of driving under restraint – alcohol related and no insurance. Bond was $400.
- Kevin Chase Buckner, DOB Oct. 1, 1990 of Colorado Springs was arrested on a warrant for failure to comply with monitored sobriety with original charges of driving under the influence, driving after revocation – habitual traffic offender and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was $2,000.
APRIL 2
- Chelsea Denver Tindall, DOB Aug. 21, 1989 of Florissant was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of motor vehicle theft. Bond was $1,000.
APRIL 3
- Todd Jason Little, DOB March 24, 1985 of Woodland Park was arrested for domestic violence, assault, harassment and three counts of child abuse. This was a no bond arrest.
- Javon Dwhyle Williams, DOB Nov. 24, 1995 of Colorado Springs was summons and released on a promise to appear on three warrants for failure to appear with original charges of two counts of driving under restraint, open marijuana container in vehicle, in insurance, speeding, unregistered vehicle and driving without a license. Bond was $1,800.
APRIL 4
- Brandon Michael Kmetetz, DOB Aug. 4, 1987 of West Palm Beach, Fla. was summons and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, speeding and open alcohol container in vehicle.
- Savanah Noel Richter, DOB Dec. 31, 1993 of Belton, Mo. was arrested for domestic violence and harassment.
- Amber Rene Cervantes-Gonzalez, DOB June 30, 1982, of Colorado Springs, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of violation of a restraining order. Bond was $1,000.
- Douglas Ray Hight, DOB Dec. 31, 1988 of Victor was arrested on three warrants for failure to appear with original charges of two counts of theft and possession of a controlled substance. Bond for two of the warrants was $14,000 and the third warrant was no bond.