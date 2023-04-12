The following is a list of incidents reported by the Teller County Sheriff’s Department for March 30, 2023-April 4, 2023, published with permission from the Sheriff’s Department.

MARCH 30

• Jeffrey Bryan Baker, DOB April 22, 1997 of Cripple Creek was arrested for domestic violence, harassment and obstruction of telephone service. This was a no bond arrest.

MARCH 31

• David Edward Diment, DOB Sept. 19, 1995 of Golden was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, no insurance, obstructing highway, open alcohol container in the vehicle, open marijuana container in the vehicle, improper parking and expired license plates. Bond was $1,000.

• Jared Michael Giambalvo, DOB Jan. 6, 1991 of Woodland Park was arrested on two warrant. An arrest warrant and a contempt of court with original charges for violation of a protection order and assault. Bond was $4,000.

• Jacob Levy Charter, DOB Oct. 12, 1995 of Woodland Park was arrested on an arrest warrant for assault on a peace officer, two counts for attempt to assault an emergency medical service provider, attempt to commit disarming a peace officer, obstructing a peace officer and obstructing emergency medical services. Bond was $10,000.

April 1

• Rachel Leah Dickman, DOB March 30, 1991 of Colorado Springs was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent, tampering with evidence and two counts of introduction of contraband. Bond was $10,000.

• Kent William Alan Bamesberger, DOB May 20, 1979 of Woodland Park was arrested for possession with intent and weaving. Bond was $10,000.

• Casey Lynn Hudson, DOB Nov. 30, 1978 of Canon City was arrested on an arrest warrant for fraud by check. Bond was $1,000.

APRIL 3

• Angela Renee Marre, DOB March 20, 1968 of Colorado Springs was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both and defective stop lamp. Bond was $3,000.

APRIL 4

• Beth Proctor Lennard, DOB Jan. 19, 1953 of Florissant was summons and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs or both, driving with an excessive alcohol content, weaving and impeding traffic.