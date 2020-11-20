As the number of cases of COVID-19 continues to rise in Teller County, the decision by the state to allow casinos in Cripple Creek to remain open was a lucky strike.
“This was a victory we all share. Cities, legislators, local elected officials, casino operators and associations, a lot of work went into it,” said Teller County Commission Chair Marc Dettenrieder, speaking at the commissioners’ meeting Nov. 19.
In arguing their case for the casinos to remain open, with only slot machines operating since June 15, the commissioners stated that just 5% of Teller County’s total cases had been traced to the Cripple Creek area.
But it was a nail-biter as reports of trickled in about the rise of coronavirus infections in the county.
“It was quite the rush of communication and correspondence that transpired this past weekend,” Dettenrieder said. “In the final hour (5 p.m. Nov. 13) we got the news.”
In granting the approval, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment classified the casinos as indoor events and limited the number of people allowed inside to 50, with masks and social distancing.
But Dettenrieder acknowledged the slippery slope of the approval. “If you look at our count over the past three weeks to a month, our cases in Teller County have doubled,” he said. “While that sounds severe, it’s only .02% of our total population that has contracted the disease.”
Since the middle of March, 460 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, said Sheryl Decker, county administrator. However, with a 14-day period, 163 people contacted the disease, she added.
Decker offered a breakdown of where the cases have occurred: Woodland Park, 292; Cripple Creek, 25; Divide, 66; Florissant, 69; and Victor, 8.
Thirty-four residents have been hospitalized, six of them still in the hospital, and four Teller County residents have died of the disease, Decker said.
Currently, active outbreaks — two or more cases — are at Andrew Wommack Ministries, Animal Medical Center of Woodland Park, City Market, Cripple Creek/Victor Mine, Florissant Fossil Beds, Gateway and Summit elementary schools and the Wildwood Casino. An outbreak remains active until 28 days have passed since symptoms occurred in the last case reported.
Facilities where outbreaks have occurred and been resolved are: Andrew Wommack Ministries Summer Family Bible Camp, workplace/college/events; City of Woodland Park; Just for Kids Daycare; Teller County jail and Tractor Supply.
The county has moved the coronavirus test site from Gold Hill Square South to the parking lot at the Hayden Divide Park in Divide.