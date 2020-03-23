Almost as soon as Teller County officials opened a community COVID-19 Specimen Collection Site in Woodland Park last week, it had to close due to lack of supplies.
The Teller County Sheriff’s Office on March 18 announced the initiation of a the testing site — a collaboration of Teller County Public Health & Environment, in partnership with UCHealth and the Pikes Peak Medical Task Force — at Woodland Park Park Middle School.
The site was to be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. However, one day later, on March 19, the site had to be closed due to lack of needed supplies.
After the community testing site in Woodland Park was temporarily suspended, social-media rumors abounded. Sheriff Jason Mikesell and Don Angell, Director of the Office of Emergency Management, held a press conference on the afternoon of March 20 to set the record straight.
“We want to make sure we have a consistent line of communication between all of our agencies and what we get out to the public,” Angell said, during the conference call. “I think it’s important to understand that this is a unified command in Teller County.”
Mikesell and Angell reported that 28 people showed up at the testing site in Woodland Park March 19, which was open for the scheduled three hours, from 1 to 4 p.m. “Of those 28, 18 did not fit the criteria for testing but were given direction about monitoring,” Angell said. “But 10 did meet the criteria, which does not mean they are active COVID-19 patients, because we have not got the test results back. As of ... 3:20 p.m. Friday, we have zero reports back of positive people in Teller County.”
Teller County Public Health reported that the site had to be temporarily suspended due to the lack of testing supplies.
“We were prepared for mass testing so when and if the federal supplies come down that allow us to, we will perform the duties and tasks that we have been told to be prepared for,” Angell said. “We will ensure that all of our first responders and our medical agencies who are on the front line are protected, because that is a critical priority.”
Teller County is well-prepared to handle the emergency, Mikesell said. “Teller County and the cities of Woodland Park and Cripple Creek are all working together, our faith-based communities, our veterans, all of the organizations; everybody is coming together and working through this,” the sheriff said.
“We’re having issues with folks in our community putting out horrible information that promotes fear and questions us. It’s just hurting all the first responders in this county.”