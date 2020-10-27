In a court order and decree issued last month by Judge Scott Sells, Patricia and Randy O’Neil are permanently barred from blocking or restricting access to CR 51.
At issue were the O’Neils plans to block the portion of Cedar Mountain Road, CR 51, that crosses their property. In August 2018, the couple informed Teller County of their plans.
After the couple filed a claim in Teller County District Court, the county, along with several neighbors, filed a counterclaim. “The case did not go to trial,” said Paul Hurcomb, the county attorney, in a report to the Teller County Board of County Commissioners Oct. 22.
In issuing the ruling that included the declaration of CR 51 as a public roadway, Judge Sells relied on historical information provided by Teller County Public Works Director Fred Clifford.
“Kudos to Mr. Clifford who did a tremendous amount of research all the way back to the late 1800s to when the public highway system was established in 1952,” Hurcomb said.
According to court documents, all parties will pay their own part of the fees and court costs.
“It’s an interesting historical case with great results for the county because we now have a declaration, a pathway forward, if anybody were to challenge any of our county roads in our system,” Hurcomb said.
In addition to Teller County, the defendants were the Benefit Trust of Karen Kraas; Vernon and Yvonne Wilson; Gary Pollock; Russell Zittlosen; James O. Pool; Jeff Schimel; and Jim Reed.
The documents state that all parties have mutually and satisfactorily settled their differences in the case.