FLYING HORSE FOUNDATION CALLS FOR VOLUNTEERS
Volunteers are needed at the Flying Horse Foundation to assist underserved, at-risk youth and walk beside them as they go through the foundation’s equine-assisted learning program.
No experience is required, but volunteers must be comfortable interacting with children and horses. There is a minimum commitment to three hours per week per 12 sessions. Interested volunteers will be required to undergo a background check and screening process. Volunteers must be able to walk on uneven terrain for 30 minutes, and must be at least 21 years old.
Contact info@flyinghorsefoundation.org for more information on how to apply.
COLORADO VETERANS INVITED TO SHARE STORIES OF SERVICE
As Veterans Day approaches, Colorado veterans and their families are invited to share their stories of service with Sen. Michael Bennet.
Veterans across the state are encouraged to share what shaped their time in the service, their most rewarding and challenging moments and what they’d like their fellow Americans to know about their experience.
“This Veterans Day, I invite our veterans to share their stories of service — because it’s vitally important that we hear them in Washington and across America,” Bennet said.
All Colorado veterans and service members and their families are encouraged to submit their story. The submission guidelines and form can be found at bennet.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/voices-of-colorado-veterans. With permission, stories may be shared on social media or used in a future speech or video. Bennet’s office will make an effort to share as many stories as possible. This effort is a part of Bennet’s Voices of Colorado initiative, designed to make heard the stories of Coloradans — on health care, immigration, the economy, military service and more.
Veterans and servicemembers who would like to share their story with Bennet, but not with the broader public, may use the form at bennet.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/write-to-michael.
MUELLER PARK VISITORS WILL SHARE PARK WITH YOUTH HUNTERS TWICE IN NOVEMBER
Two weekends in November, visitors to Mueller State Park will share portions of the park with young hunters participating in special elk and deer hunts.
The hunts will be in the northeast area of the park, Elk Meadows, that is normally closed to the general public. This area will only be open to the youth hunters and their mentors.
The first hunt is planned for Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 2-3, and is sponsored by the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. The second hunt is scheduled for Nov. 9-10, and is sponsored by the Open Up Outdoors nonprofit.
“We want to make sure all our park guests are aware that they may see hunters in the park,” Park Manager Brian Kerrigan said. “We want everyone to stay safe.”
WOMEN ARISE WOMEN’S CONFERENCE SET FOR EARLY NOVEMBER
Charis Bible College will host its annual women’s conference, Women Arise, Nov. 7-9. Admission is free.
Over two days, women from across the Pikes Peak region will hear guest speakers and attend workshops that highlight topics that matter to women. Main speakers include Evangelist Dorothy Brown, wife of sportscaster James Brown, and Pastor Sue Sheriff, Pastor Sharris Johnson and Carlie Terradez.
For more information or to register, visit womenariseconference.com.