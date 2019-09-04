SENIOR CENTER TO HOST CAR SHOW, BREAKFAST
The Woodland Park Senior Organization will present a car show and all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast from 7:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Woodland Park Senior Center, 321 N. Pine St.
Breakfast will include pancakes, eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, fresh fruit, coffee, tea and juice for $8 per person. Kids aged 6 and under eat for $2.
This public event helps support the programs and activities of the Woodland Park Senior Center.
For more information, call 719-687-3877 or visit woodlandparkseniors.com.
FREE PIKES PEAK HIGHWAY AUDIO TOUR MOBILE APP AVAILABLE
Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain this month launched a new self-guided audio tour to enhance the visitor journey on the Pikes Peak Highway. The free TravelStorysGPS mobile application provides guests with a personal tour guide and engages visitors through Pikes Peak history, experiences and stories.
“As we continue to welcome record numbers of visitors to Pikes Peak each year, we are excited to be able to share more about America’s favorite mountain with our guests through the TravelStorys app,” said Jack Glavan, PPAM manager. “Being able to hear directly from a Pikes Peak ranger during your 19-mile drive makes the unforgettable journey to 14,115-feet even more special, and we hope everyone who visits Pikes Peak leaves feeling both inspired and that they learned something new.”
As visitors drive to the summit, a ranger shares points of interest, wildlife common to the area, and personal experiences. A GPS-based application, the audio tour provides relevant information based on visitors’ location on the highway. The full journey encompasses 18 pre-recorded stops.
The TravelStorysGPS app can be downloaded for free in the App Store or on Google Play. To view the experience remotely, visit travelstorys.com/tours/159/Pikes%20Peak%20-%20America’s%20Mountain.