MEDICARE WEBINAR TO EXPLAIN THE BASICS
A Medicare 101 webinar is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29 at 5:30 p.m. and is open, at no cost, to provide education for those approaching Medicare.
The class, hosted by the Pikes Peak Area Agency on Aging, provides an opportunity for older adults to understand the basic Medicare benefits of Medicare Part A, B, C and D; costs and coverage; enrollment and coordination; and to learn about other insurance options, such as medigaps and supplements, Medicare advantage plans and employer group plans.
Registration is required. Register by calling 471-2096 or online at ppacg.org/aaa-events. An additional Medicare 101 class is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Sept. 16, in-person only.