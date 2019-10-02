CASCADE VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT TO HOST CHILI SUPPER
On Saturday, the Cascade Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual chili dinner and Fire Safety Week fundraiser.
The free event is scheduled from 5-8 p.m. at the Cascade Fire Station, 8015 Severy Ave. Attendees will have the chance to bid on a variety of silent auction items and win raffle prizes. Kids will enjoy a petting zoo, face painting and pumpkins.
There will be free firehouse chili, corn dogs, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, drinks and more.
Those who are unable to attend but wish to donate may send a tax-deductible check to CVFD, P.O. Box 366, Cascade, CO 80809.
RESIDENTS, PETS INVITED TO ANIMAL BLESSING
Following its usual Sunday morning service on Sunday, Oct. 6, Saint David of the Hills Episcopal Church will celebrate St. Francis of Assisi’s Feast Day, a more than decade-long tradition for the church.
Attendees will enjoy coffee and gather their animal friends on the back deck for a blessing ceremony in honor of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals and ecology. Animals will be invited to sit and enjoy words, music and a gentle sprinkling of Holy Water. Past animal participants include dogs, cats, chinchillas, goldfish, parrots and a Search & Rescue bloodhound.
All are welcome to join the 9:30 a.m. service and/or the 11:30 a.m. event at the church, 36 Edlowe Road, Woodland Park. Bring your pets or photos of those too high-strung to participate in the service so they can receive a virtual blessing.
For more information, visit stdavidofthehills.org.
CONCERT-MOVIE COMBO SET FOR OCT. 13
The Woodland Music Series and Gold Hill Theatres host their Move House Music Oct. 13 from 2:30-4 p.m., featuring the jazz stylings of Terri Pederson and Tidal Breeze.
The event is held the second Sunday of the month. Attendees can enjoy live music at the movie theater, 615 W. Midland Ave., Woodland Park. Music, a beverage and a movie ticket is $15 per person. Music and a beverage only is $8 per person.
For more information, call 719-687-2210 or visit woodlandmusicseries.org.
WILDFIRE MITIGATION FUNDING AVAILABLE, PROJECT APPLICATIONS BEING ACCEPTED
The Colorado State Forest Service is accepting proposals from Colorado homeowners associations, community groups, local governments, utilities and nonprofit organizations seeking funding to restore forested areas, improve forest health and reduce wildfire risk on non-federal land in the state. Approximately $1 million in funding is available.
The Forest Restoration and Wildfire Risk Mitigation Grant Program helps fund projects that strategically reduce the potential wildfire risk to property, infrastructure and water supplies and that promote forest health through scientifically-based forestry practices. The competitive grant program is designed to reduce risk to people and property in the wildland-urban interface and support long-term ecological restoration.
Applications must promote forest health, address the reduction of hazardous fuels that could fuel a wildfire, and utilize wood products derived from forest management efforts. Grant recipients are required to match at least 50% of the total project cost through cash or in-kind contributions.
Projects can be located on private, state, county or municipal forest lands. Program funds may also fund the purchase of equipment that directly supports and expands on-the-ground opportunities to reduce hazardous fuels.
Applicants must coordinate proposed projects with relevant county officials to ensure consistency with county-level wildfire risk reduction planning. Follow-up monitoring is also required to demonstrate the efficacy of various treatments and the utility of grant resources.
The CSFS will work with successful project applicants to conduct project monitoring and site visits to assess effectiveness and project completion. Additional emphasis will be given to projects identified through a community-based collaborative process, such as a Community Wildfire Protection Plan; that are implemented strategically across land ownership boundaries; are conducted within a priority area identified in the Colorado State Forest Action Plan; utilize the labor of an accredited Colorado Youth or Veterans Corps organization; and include forest treatments resulting in the protection of water supplies.
Applications must be submitted electronically to The CSFS Woodland Park field office, CSFS_WoodlandPark@mail.colostate.edu, by 5 p.m. Oct. 23. A technical advisory panel convened by the CSFS will review applications and make funding recommendations. The CSFS will notify successful applicants in the spring.
Applications and additional grant information are available at csfs.colostate.edu/funding-assistance.