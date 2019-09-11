‘MALT SHOP MEMORIES’ BOPS GOLDEN OLDIES FROM THE ’50S AND ’60S
The Nostalgics, a Colorado doo-wop and oldies band, will perform hits from early rock through the British Invasion Saturday as part of the Woodland Music Series concert lineup.
The free, public concert is scheduled from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Ute Pass Cultural Center’s Midland Pavilion, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park. All ages are welcome.
Food, wine and beer will be available. For more information, visit woodlandmusicseries.org.
SHERIFF’S OFFICE WARNS RESIDENTS TO BE AWARE OF PHONE SCAM
The Teller County Sheriff’s Office is urging residents to be aware of a recent phone scam wherein scam callers are contacting residents and impersonating a TCSO supervisor by name. The scammers then request money from the resident to be sent via credit card.
The Sheriff’s Office will never solicit funds from anyone over the phone. Contact TCSO at 687-9652 if you have received such a phone call.
The Sheriff’s Office asks residents to always be aware that scammers will attempt to get money from unsuspecting people by leveraging law enforcement’s credibility. TCSO is currently investigating this scam with its federal partners at the FBI.