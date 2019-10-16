PPHS HOSTS ANNUAL AUCTION SATURDAY
The Pikes Peak Historical Society's Annual Auction begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Lake George Charter School gym/auditorium, 38874 U.S. Hwy 24, Lake George (80827).
The auction is the major fundraiser for the society, a nonprofit organization which maintains two free museums in Florissant and provides free educational programs throughout the year.
For information, call Scott Adams at 719-748-9035 or John Rakowski at 719-748-3861.
'AUTUMN SONG' CONCERT SLATED FOR SUNDAY
The Woodland Park Wind Symphony presents "Autumn Song" Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Ute Pass Cultural Center in Woodland Park.
A Meet the Musicians reception will begin at 6 p.m., and the concert at 7 p.m. The show will also feature a special appearance by the symphony's Ragtime Orchestra performing Scott Joplin favorites.
Admission is free, though donations are welcome. For information, contact Director Craig Harms at 719-687-2210 or visit woodlandparkwindsymphony.com.