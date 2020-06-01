WOODLAND PARK GIRL SCOUTS EARN GOLD AWARDS
Two area Girl Scouts are among 44 in Colorado to earn the organization’s highest honor. Alexandra Lanucha and Bianca Bryant of Woodland Park earned their Gold Awards for projects they completed that benefit the Teller County community.
Lanucha, a Woodland Park High School student, built a satellite library outside of the Pikes Peak Community Club. Her goal is to help elementary school students develop the six key literacy skills, essential building blocks for reading and being successful in school: vocabulary, print motivation, print awareness, narrative skills, letter knowledge and phonological awareness.
“In my small community of Divide, the elementary schools have started to see preschoolers starting school lacking the six early literacy skills. These skills are said to be the starting base of what kids need to make them successful readers. ... Researchers have explained that kids who enter school with more of these skills better understood the information they receive in school,” Lanucha said. “… With my satellite library, I hope to get kids interested in reading again and choose a book over a device. …”
Bryant, a Woodland Park High School student, worked with city leaders to build the community’s first dog park, which is now maintained by the city and a volunteer group.
Bryant said, “Woodland Park had a high rate of obese and unsocialized dogs. … Today, many senior citizens have thanked me for providing them a place where they can go and walk their dog(s). …Our local animal shelter has also had an increase in adoptions because there is a place to walk dogs. It’s been a huge community success and people tell me every day how happy they are to finally have a safe area to let their dogs be dogs.”
Colorado Gold Award projects benefit communities around the world. Topics this year varied from mental health, improving the environment, increasing literacy rates among children, menstrual equity, bullying, access to technology, and more.
PPACG AREA AGENCY ON AGING HOSTS SOCIAL SECURITY 101 CLASSES
The Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments Area Agency on Aging and the Social Security Administration are partnering for the fourth year to present Social Security 101, “Understanding Your Social Security Benefits.”
Presentations scheduled from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on July 1 and Sept. 28 and require RSVP at ppacg.org/events. Classes on Aug. 24 and Nov. 9 are in-person at PPACG with RSVP at either ppacg.org/events or by calling 719-471-2096. Classes are open to anyone in Colorado.
The presentation is geared for people approaching retirement age and adult children. This session will cover many of the common retirement questions, including eligibility for retirement; how age affects retirement benefit; how work affects retirement benefit; and how non-covered pensions (PERA, FEP) can potentially affect retirement and survivor benefits.
Also discussed are spousal, children’s, survivor, and disability benefits with the qualifications and application process for each. Those attending this program are encouraged to set up a “my Social Security” account online at socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.
PPAAA staff members are available to assist with additional resources and information by phone at 719-471-2096 and email seniorinfo@ppacg.org from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Offices are currently open by appointment only.