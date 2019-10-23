FRIENDS OF MUELLER STATE PARK TO OFFER FIREWOOD TO THE PUBLIC AT THE PARK
Friends of Mueller State Park on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26-27, will sponsor a firewood distribution at the park, 21045 Highway 67 in Divide. The firewood collection site will be approximately one mile north of the main park entrance on the west side of Highway 67.
The “friends” group, which raises money for improvements to the park, will offer green, un-split firewood rounds cut to approximately 18-24 inches while supplies last. The group is seeking donations of $40 to $50, depending on the amount of wood requested. No trailers will be allowed; only pickup trucks are permitted.
Guests should enter at Gate 36, off Colorado Highway 67, approximately two miles south of the stoplight in Divide and one mile north of the main park entrance. Signs will be visible from Highway 67 indicating the entrance to the site.
The wood was cut in September by volunteers from the Mile High Youth Corps as they thinned about 10 acres of forest in the park. Thinning removes fuel for wildfires and it enhances aspen groves and spurs aspen regeneration within selected areas. As a result, Mueller was left with approximately 12 cords of cut wood.
“Mueller State Park manages its forest resources using a forest management plan developed in 2016,” said Brian Kerrigan, park manager. “We hope to make forest-thinning an annual project. And that would mean a small-scale firewood sale, in partnership with our Friends group, would become an annual event.”
Parks passes are not required.
MASS, MEAL AND MUSIC CELEBRATION SET FOR SATURDAY
Father Sean McCann will celebrate mass at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at St. Victor’s Catholic Church, 201 Portland Ave., Victor. It is part of the “Mass, Meal and Music” celebration honoring the 125th anniversary of the church in “The City of Gold, the City of God.”
STRING MUSICIANS WOW WITH HAUSMUSIK OFFERINGS
In the intimate setting of David and LaVerne Catter’s Woodland Park home, guests get a chance to experience chamber music concerts as they were meant to be.
Colorado Springs Symphony string artists thrill with their masterful artistry — usually only enjoyed from afar. Before the concerts, and included in the ticket price, guests can enjoy dinner, wine and meeting other concert attendees. Once the performances begins, one of the artists provide background on the pieces performed.
Three more Sunday concerts are set: Oct. 27, March 1, 2020 and May 10, 2020. The events begin at 5 p.m., with dinner first.
Contact David Catter at davidcatter@gmail.com for more information and to reserve tickets.
FOSSIL BEDS EXTENDS 15 FOR 50 HIKING CONTEST DEADLINE
Hike all 15 miles of Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument’s trails to celebrate its 50th anniversary and earn a Florissant Fossil Beds trail map bandanna. By popular demand, the deadline has been extended until the end of October. Details and the Challenge Log can be found at the front desk in the Visitor Center at the monument, 15807 County Road 1, Florissant.
There are no additional fees for any park programs beyond the daily entrance fee of $10 per adult. Visitors ages 15 and younger are free. For additional information, call 719-748-3253 or visit nps.gov/flfo.