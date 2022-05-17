Teller County residents’ kindness, generosity and neighborliness have shone brighter than usual in recent days.
In a community that’s often divided on political lines, it’s heartwarming to see people helping and supporting each other in the face of potential fire disaster.
The High Park fire, which began west of Cripple Creek last Thursday and as of press time was at 27% confinement, galvanized many in the community to offer what they could to help those who had to be evacuated or face imminent evacuation.
On various social media, I saw posts from people offering vacant vacation homes to evacuees and places of safe harbor for livestock and pets. There were posts about where to donate supplies, which resulted in cases of water and multiple food stuffs being delivered to various agencies.
Residents poured out well wishes and “thank yous” to the more than 180 firefighters and other emergency personnel responding to the fire.
If you have been displaced by the fire and have been the recipient of some of the community’s goodwill, I would like to share your stories in this space next week. Please jot them down in an email and send to me at the address below. Photos are also welcome!
Courier Editor Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home since 2015. Contact her at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.