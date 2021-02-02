Teller County commissioners Bob Campbell, Erik Stone and Dan Williams approved a waiver of interest and fees on 140 properties that failed to sell in the county’s tax lien auction.
The approval last month was the result of a request by the county treasurer Mark Czelusta. Some of the liens are 30 years old, many at 12% interest and almost all the liens exceed the market value of the properties, he said.
As a result, the interest and fees are a hindrance to a possible sale of the properties to generate revenue for the county. “When somebody calls and expresses interest in these liens, they usually hang up immediately and I never hear from them again,” he said. “All that is problematic and this (approval) will help.”
The resolution is only specific to Czelusta’s request and is not a permanent waiver. As well, the resolution requires that the amount paid by third-party investors is not less than the basic taxes due on the specific property.
“These are buyer-beware sales: I do not guarantee that these are buildable lots or that they don’t have other encumbrances that we aren’t aware of,” Czelusta said.
In requesting the waiver, Czelusta cited the increased interest of people who want to own property in Teller County. “One of my goals for the year is to reduce the size of the county-held tax liens and turn these into revenue-producing properties,” he said.
Pandemic skews foreclosure/home sales statistics
Changing hats from treasurer to public trustee, Czelusta reported that there was just one foreclosure in the county during the 4th quarter of 2020. However, his office released 882 deeds of trust during the quarter — more than double the typical 400.
“We had the lowest number of foreclosures on record and the highest number of deeds of trust for the 4th quarter,” he said.
The skewed statistics result in a return to the general fund by Czelusta’s office of $13,744. “It was the best quarterly revenue since the 4th quarter of 2013, in a very unusual time,” he said.
The numbers are not an indicator of the economy, good or bad, Czelusta said. “That’s a 2008-way of looking at the world,” he said. “It means we have a moratorium on federally-backed foreclosures and historically-low interest rates; that’s the only thing driving these two things.”