CRIPPLE CREEK • Wary and on guard about the 2023 legislative session in Denver, Teller County commissioners vowed to advocate for local control.
“This is Democratic-controlled state; this is not a criticism, but we are Republicans; there are a lot of nonpartisan issues,” said commissioner Dan Williams, speaking at the first meeting of the year Jan. 10. “We are working friendly with the state. Not working together is not an option. We want to focus on local control.”
On land-use issues, the legislature’s proposal to allow accessory dwelling units on a homeowner’s property has caught Williams’ attention. “This is without regard to water, septic, setbacks and regulations,” he said. “We are making progress on adding a carve-out for rural communities.”
On the issue of short-term rental properties in Colorado, Williams cited a county ordinance that bans trailers and campers on private land without adequate water or septic systems. “We have people renting sheds and yurts,” Williams said. “We’re aware of those, and code enforcement is watching those.”
According to recent article in the Steamboat Pilot & Today newspaper, Western Slope lawmakers intend to propose a bill that would allow local municipalities to apply for state funding to incentivize property owners to rent to a long-term tenant, rather than a nightly guest.
According to the article, the proposal is intended to provide more affordable housing in mountain communities.
Yet Teller County’s problems and challenges with short-term rentals are different, Williams said. “We have a responsibility to life, health and safety,” he said.
For his watch-dog role, Commissioner Bob Campbell represents the county on the board of the National Association of Counties while keeping track of the state legislature. “Some of these bills don’t really work for rural counties,” Campbell said.
Commissioner Erik Stone, who handles transportation and aging-related issues for the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments, said bills that promote public transportation in metropolitan areas don’t apply.
“We are not going to see trains or transits in Teller County, but what we do have are things like Teller Senior Coalition and Cripple Creek Transit; it’s small things to help people get where they need to get,” Stone said.
Through PPACG’s Area Agency on Aging, Stone works with state agencies to help secure funds for TSC, Community Partnership Family Resource Center and the Aspen Mine Center. “Our population is aging; people are moving here who are around the age of 55,” he said
The legislative bill that seeks to ban all assault weapons has Stone riled up. “Currently, the way the bill is written, if you have a standard semi-automatic firearm of any make that has any kind of magazine that extends beyond the grip, it will be banned,” he said. “That covers about 95% of all firearms.”
Stone, a hunter, posits that the bill was written by someone who has never actually held a firearm or taken a gun-safety course. “If this passes, the legislature is creating a bill that does nothing to stop people from doing bad things and nothing to get more mental-health services to people who need it,” Stone said.
To encourage Teller County residents to get involved, Stone launched a website, myfreecolorado.org with information about upcoming bills that would affect Teller County. “Most importantly, the website tells how you can get involved and testify,” he said. “I do not like to spend time in Denver, but over the next 120 days I plan to spend a lot of time in Denver.”
Stone said he expected the site to go live at the end of last week.
In other business, Stone and Campbell were elected chair and vice-chair, respectively, of the board. The next meeting is at 9:15 a.m. Jan. 25 in the Centennial Building in Cripple Creek.