Commission Vice Chairman Dan Williams asked county residents to abide by the motto “if you see something, say something,” at the July 15 meeting of the Teller County Board of County Commissioners.
“We need people to pay attention; the crime rate is on the rise as people are starting to come here and a lot of people are in the woods,” Williams said. “So, if it looks suspicious, it probably is.”
Calling on the community to pitch in, Williams encouraged people who observe something suspicious to call “the state-of-the-art 911 facility,” at the new sheriff’s office in the Shoemaker Building in Divide. “Give us a call and we’ll check it out,” he said.
In a year of the pandemic, just one home was foreclosed on during the second quarter, County Treasurer Mark Czelusta reported.
And in the year of increased property values, County Assessor Colt Simmons reported that of 837 protests over home valuations, the office denied 90% of them.
A report by Commissioner Erik Stone offers good news for Teller County residents who travel on I-25 through Colorado Springs. “There is a significant project on I-25 from Garden of the Gods Road to Fillmore,” said Stone, who is a member of the state’s transportation advisory council and represents the county on the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments.
A $40 million two-year project, the improvements include widening and adding rights-of-way, Stone said.
In other business, the commissioners paid tribute to another round of employees who have worked for the county five years or more. With a year lost to the pandemic, the regular tributes had gone by the wayside.
In honoring his employees, Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell singled out each one to note a particular quality that contributed to the job performance. The audience was filled with uniformed officers.
The employees who were recogtnized: Detective Jaclyn Gaffney, 10 years; Connie Telfer, 5 years; Dispatcher John Evans, 5 years; Detective Joe Garcia, 5 years, Detention Officer Danny Vinton, 5 years; and Undersheriff Stan Bishop, 37 years.
Mikesell also recognized the services of the sheriff’s emergency response SWAT team: Garcia, Deputy Joshua Miller, Cpl. Matt Simms, and Detective Nick Pieper. Pieper, it was noted, went to New Orleans to help patrol the streets of New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina.
And July 15 was Garcia’s date to be honored as he also received an award from the Colorado State Patrol for intervening to extricate a state trooper after his patrol car was hit. The crash happened in November 2018.