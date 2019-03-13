Before a packed house Thursday, Teller County Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution supporting the Second Amendment rights to keep and bear arms for all Teller County citizens.
The resolution was a response to HB 1177, generally known as the “red flag bill.” The bill, passed by the state House March 5, would allow a family, household member or law enforcement officer to petition a court for the temporary removal of weapons from a person without notice to lawful gun owners.
Under the bill, the petitioner would have to show that a person has signs of mental illness and poses a temporary danger to themselves or others — if once permitted to carry a gun.
Teller County Commander Greg Couch read the resolution, which cites three decisions by the Supreme Court that affirmed an individual’s right to possess firearms, unconnected with service in a militia, for traditionally lawful purposes, such as self-defense.
Several residents spoke in favor of the resolution — no one spoke against it. Some mentioned that the burden of proof would be on the petitioner, while another said petitioners could make frivolous claims about the mental illness of an individual. One man called the bill an act of treason.
Cassi Campbell, secretary of the Teller County Republicans, expressed concern about the nature of an appeal to a court. “Anybody can report you,” she said.
Erik Stone, chair of the Teller County Republicans, urged the commissioners to speak out at the state legislature against the bill.
And the bill does not specifically mention mental illness, said Ramirez Espinoza, who appealed also to the commissioners Feb. 28 to oppose HB 1177. Colt Simmons cited the lack of such an amendment in North Korea and Venezuela, for instance.
Before approving the resolution to oppose the bill, Commissioner Marc Dettenrieder said that while there are great concerns about mental health, the bill does not address those.
“This is serving as an anti-gun bill as opposed to a mental-health bill,” he said.
Commissioner Bob Campbell said the bill is one-sided. “The person being deemed a danger has no opportunity to defend himself, which isn’t what our due process is all about,” Campbell said.
Commissioner Norm Steen also supported the resolution and said the bill infringes on the rights of Americans. “We are given these rights, not by the Constitution, but by God,” he said. “Those rights have been defined as ‘inalienable,’ because no government can give them, no government can take them away. This is just one more attempt to remove the rights given to us.”
With the unanimous vote to approve, the commissioners received a standing ovation.
Sheriff Jason Mikesell issued a statement to the press. “I do not support this bill as it is currently written. I am joining several other Colorado sheriffs who also are opposed to this legislation.”