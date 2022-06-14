The Teller County Board of County Commissioners announced last week it is soliciting applications two fill two vacant seats on the board for Florissant Fire Protection District.
Anyone who resides within the district and is a registered Colorado voter is eligible to apply.
A June 7 press release from County Adminstrator Russ Herzog states, “The BOCC received a letter on June 5th from the legal counsel of FFPD, requesting that the BOCC take this action due to concerns that the ‘contents of the threatening emails that these appointments cannot be filled by the remaining director Mr. (Joseph) Kraudelt without additional and unnecessary public disruption.’”
Applicants must submit letters of interest, including qualifications for appointment to the FFPD board, by email to Herzog at herzogr@co.teller.co.us. Applications should include “FFPD Board” in the subject line. Deadline for submittal is 5 p.m. Friday, June 24.
The BOCC plans to make the board appointments at a special meeting set for July 7.
A June 5 letter from Linda M. Glesne, general legal counsel for FFPD, to the Teller County commissioners requested the BOCC make the board appointments.
The letter states, “We are aware that members of the County administration and BOCC have received emails and telephone calls regarding the District Board, and misinformation is posted on social media accounts as well as in various emails which my office has reviewed. While the many misstatements and factual inaccuracies can be refuted, and we are open to meeting with representatives of the County to discuss any statement which rises to the level of County concern, the purpose of this letter is not to involved the County in these local disputes, and instead to limit the District’s direct request for involvement of the County to those matters where the County has legal interest and authority to act.”
The commissioners’ call for board applications came in the wake of a May 25 FFPD board meeting, led by (then) FFPD board members, Allan Applebaum, Mike Holmes and Kraudelt, followed by a town hall meeting.
About 80 people were present for the board meeting, and about 40-50 more came to the town hall, which was standing room only.
Kraudelt and FFPD Chief Erik Holt presided over the town hall meeting. Applebaum and Holmes, who left immediately after the board meeting, were not present.
During the town hall, residents in attendance repeatedly called for the three board members to resign. Commenters also asked bring back former chief Michael Bailey, who was suspended April 2 and fired May 16, and asked Kraudelt to explain why Bailey was dismissed.
Kraudelt said the board had several problems with his Bailey’s job performance, but didn’t elaborate.
In the days after the meeting, Holmes and Applebaum resigned their board positions on the board, leaving Kraudelt as the sole remaining board member.
Attorney Glesne said in her letter, “Mr. Kraudelt as the sole director retains authority to sign checks and to take necessary action on behalf of the District, including directing temporary and regular administrative staff and functions. Mr. Kraudelt may also continue the offer of interim chief duties to Erik Holt, who has indicated willingness to continue in his role to allow for this process to occur. The District has brought on new volunteers and worked with its neighboring agencies during this unusual time, and believes that with the assistance of interim Chief Holt, public safety will not be jeopardized during this process.”
Kraudelt indicated a desire to leave the board in the near future. “I am going to resign as soon as more board members are appointed,” he told The Courier. “I agreed to stay to let the county commissioners pick some new members. If I resigned right now, it would force a special election at the expense of the district and I do not want that. I cannot just appoint new members without a quorum.”