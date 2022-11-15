Of 1,200 registered voters in Cripple Creek, 258 of them decided the issue that will introduce the sale of recreational marijuana into the city. And only 180 voted no.
As of Nov. 10, the question that would allow retail marijuana shops to open was passing with 258 votes in favor and 180 against, or 58.9% to 41.1%.
The question was also tied to additional taxes and fees that must be approved for new shops to open. That question was also passing with 228 votes for and 207 against, or 52.4% to 47.6%, unofficial returns show.
If voters in the small gold-mining and casino community of around 1,200 residents approve the initiative, Cripple Creek would be the first Teller County municipality to allow marijuana sales.
In the months leading up the vote, Sheriff Jason Mikesell spoke out against the measure, predicting an increase in violations in addition to an influx of people into the city to buy marijuana.
In anticipation of the measure’s ultimate approval, the Teller County Sheriff’s Office developed a plan to identify issues that may come up. “We will always respond to law enforcement across the county,” said Mikesell, speaking at the commissioners’ meeting Nov. 10.
From the mining/labor wars of the past century to today’s drug wars, change is constant within the county.
“I don’t know how much marijuana will have an impact in Cripple Creek but I think we’re going to find out,” said the sheriff. “We will continue to work with the Cripple Creek Police Department.”
Having increased from 60 to 106 deputies and staff, the department has experienced the fastest growth in the past two years, said Mikesell, who was unopposed and re-elected to a second four-year term Nov. 8.
Because of growth, the sheriff’s office has strengthened relationships with law enforcement in El Paso, Fremont and Park counties. As a result, the officers respond when other counties ask for help. “It’s our professionalism, our capabilities,” he said. “I am so proud of that. We are not really the stepchild any more.”
The commissioners, too, had spoken against the initiative brought forward by the city’s casino owners, under the title of Cripple Creek Wins.
“The people have spoken on the marijuana issues in Cripple Creek,” said commission chair Dan Williams. “But we will try to highlight the impacts on the people of Teller County. We’re going to be looking at costs and impact on emergency services.”
While thanking Brown and her team, Commissioner Bob Campbell praised the election process as a sign of democracy, with issues decided by the voters.
Williams highlighted the fact that voters in Colorado Springs rejected the same ballot issue. “I wish the city of Cripple Creek good luck,” he said. “There are no hard feelings.”
The Gazette’s Breeanna Jent contributed.