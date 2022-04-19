With the retirement of Sheryl Decker as Teller County administrator, the county commissioners have selected three finalists for her position.
“Things are moving quickly, and Teller County will be well-served no matter who we choose,” said Commission Chairman Dan Williams, speaking at the commissioners’ meeting April 14.
In the meantime, the commissioners hired Decker as a consultant to help the interim administrator, Lindsey Chapman, as well as the new administrator.
The commissioners are united in their opposition to a proposed bill in the Colorado legislature that would mandate collective bargaining for public employees. “This is a bad bill because it’s a mandate that counties must enter into collective bargaining with employees,” Commissioner Erik Stone said. “We feel that we have a great relationship with our employees, administrators and directors.”
The bill, if passed, would allow any department within Teller County government to form its own union, Stone said. “Our public works, snowplow drivers, our first responders could form their own union and go on strike,” Stone said. “I am not anti-union, and I do believe they have their place, but forcing employees to join a union is wrong.”
Williams gave a rah-rah for the winners of the Woodland Park city election April 5. “All three of your commissioners got involved in that race for all the right reasons,” he said. “Not to get political, but we wanted a functioning city council, and I think we have that now.”
According to a report by Teller County Coroner Steve Tomsky, there have been 47 deaths this quarter which includes four suicides and two deaths by overdose. Tomsky announced that he has hired two deputy coroners, Richard Reason and Jill Schulman.
Kim Mauthe, executive director of Teller County Department of Human Services, paid tribute to her staff who worked throughout the past two years. “Sometimes, these are the forgotten front-line workers,” Mauthe said. “Really, without them, our community wouldn’t be as safe as it is. So, I want to thank them.”
As well, Mauthe, with Mary Longmire, child and family services administrator, highlighted April as Child Abuse Prevention Month, symbolized by blue/white pinwheels.
In a procession from the meeting, Mauthe and Longmire led the staff to law enforcement offices around the county, delivering pinwheels and cookies.
In a time when the pandemic brought tragedy to lives crossed by the disease, many people in Teller County soared to new heights of service. “They stepped up when no one else would to answer that call,” said Michelle Woolf, executive director of public health. “Some of you even came out of retirement. Today we want to honor not only the lives lost to COVID but to honor and thank you.”
In an emotional ceremony spearheaded by Karen Muntzert, Woolf’s assistant, each of 9 volunteers was handed a certificate and praised for their roles in managing the testing and, later, vaccination clinics. “James, you and your team ran our vaccination clinics in harsh weather, wind; you went above and beyond the call of duty,” Muntzert said, referring to James Lawson.
In other news, Chapman announced the retirement of Dee Bordage, the county’s human resources official.