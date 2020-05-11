The Teller County commissioners unanimously approved a request for a variance to the Safer at Home order announced by Colorado Gov. Jared Polis April 27.
After the vote during a special meeting held May 8, the commissioners sent the online request to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
“We built our case on a low COVID-19 case count,” said commission chair Marc Dettenrieder, referring to 30 confirmed cases and two deaths in Teller County since the middle of March. As well, the request asked for 100% of county businesses — including gyms and casinos — to be allowed to open.
“We did not want to pick winners and losers,” Dettenrieder said.
The commissioners relied on personal responsibility of the business owners and their customers to include maintaining social distancing, wearing of masks and use of hand sanitizer.
Responding to similar requests by seven other Colorado counties, the state granted approval to Eagle and Mesa counties to reopen all businesses, Dettenrieder said. “In my mind, there has been an overemphasis on the public health side but the other side is equally important,” he said. “That is the devastating impacts that COVID-19 has had on our economy.”
Commissioner Norm Steen admitted to struggling over the decision. “I have probably spent more time and energy, thoughts, prayers and research on this topic than anything else in my eight years as a commissioner,” Steen said.
Later in the meeting, Steen explained his vote as a result of his concern for the economy, in addition to the mental and spiritual health of the residents.
Commissioner Bob Campbell agreed. “The economic costs of the virus are not just in the displacement of what’s been happening but the total destruction of some economic systems and businesses in people’s lives,” he said. “The mental costs are ramping up every day and the social impacts are significant.”
But Jacque Revello, executive director of Teller County Public Health, voiced strong disapproval of the request.
She started with providing data such as:
• As of 4 p.m. May 7, Colorado had seen 18,371 cases of COVID-19, an increase of 541 since the previous report, she said. “In the previous 24 hours we have had 3,557 people hospitalized, that number up by 571,” she said. “And 944 deaths, meaning dead people. The number is up by 23.”
• At long-term care facilities in the state, the latest report has 178 outbreaks, up from 174 in the previous report. “Those numbers are just within 63 days the virus has existed in the state of Colorado,” Revello said.
• Nationwide, in 100 days since the virus was confirmed in the United States, there have been 1,271,775 cases reported and 76,368 deaths, “That number is deaths, my friend,” she said. “I question why these decisions are being made when the situation with the pandemic has not changed. Numbers have been steadily going up nationwide as well as in Colorado and Teller County.”
The reason the numbers are low in Teller County is due to the lack of testing capability over the past two months, she said. “I caution the board against opening the gates wide open, as opposed to thoughtful, methodical progression. We don’t know what the virus is going to do. It’s only been a week and it’s too early to tell what the consequences of the Safer at Home order are.”
Nonetheless, the commissioners’ decision to request a waiver was supported by Sheriff Jason Mikesell, who stated that “citizens cannot be held hostage” by the order.
If the number of COVID-19 cases was to increase, the county is ready to respond, said Don Angell, director of the Office of Emergency Management.
The waiver request is supported by the cities of Woodland Park, Cripple Creek and Victor.
The commissioners clearly considered all aspects of the request, including the possibility of an influx of El Paso County residents, where 1,097 people have been confirmed to have the virus and 78 people have died, as of May 7.
“We are prepared to take the risk,” Dettenrieder said. “The buck stops here; we are responsible.”