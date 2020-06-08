Teller County Commissioners submitted a variance request May 29 to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to open the casinos in Cripple Creek.
“We worked with the local casino association and local operators and all agreed on a 40% capacity,” said board chairman Marc Dettenrieder.
The initial request asked for a variance on table games as well as slot machines.
“We submitted a revised variance request removing all table games” on June 2, Dettenrieder said. The hope was that the Division of Gaming, the Department of Revenue, the CDPHE and the office of Gov. Jared Polis might look more favorably on the request if table games were removed.
Cripple Creek casinos have plans in place to follow health guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which include allowing enough space for social distancing.
“Whatever they need to do, as far as blocking off machines, moving machines around to create space, they’ll do it,” Dettenrieder said. “I don’t think full staffing will be place.”
In seeking the variance, the commissioners cited the low case count of COVID-19 in the county, adequate hospital capacity and an increase in local testing capability. As of June 4, Teller County had 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and had two confirmed deaths from the virus.
A letter written to Jill Ryan, executive director of CDPHE, states that UCHealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital, the Teller County Board of Health (the commissioners) and the Teller County Board of Commissioners supported the request.