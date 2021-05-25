The Teller County Board of County Commissioners passed a resolution at the public meeting May 13 that cites their opposition to the proposed “Protect Animals from Unnecessary Suffering and Exploitation.”
The PAUSE citizens’ initiative is still in the signature-gathering process, a preliminary to placing Initiative 16 on the November 2022 ballot.
In the resolution, the commissioners say the initiative would change state statutory language to define common animal care as cruelty to animals and opens the door to cruelty prosecution for common and basic practices such as feeding, sheltering and transportation.
According to the resolution, the initiative would criminalize farmers, ranchers and veterinarians who use accepted animal husbandry practices to care for animals, including spaying, neutering and reproductive practices such as artificial insemination, pregnancy diagnosis and fertility testing.
The resolution notes that both Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Department of Agriculture oppose the initiative and urges both to continue their opposition.
As a heads-up, the resolution urges all Teller County residents to vote “no” if the initiative is on the ballot in 2022. If approved by voters, the commissioners believe Initiative 16 would effectively ban the Teller County Fair and the Ute Pass Stampede Rodeo and horse shows, in general.
“Colorado’s lamb industry is world-renowned; there’s New Zealand lamb and Colorado lamb, the two global leaders in producing the finest high-quality lamb in the world,” said Commissioner Erik Stone. “That would go away if the initiative passes.”
Colorado ranchers who raise lamb and cattle feed the nation and the world, Stone said, adding that the poultry market would also be negatively affected. “This is an abomination of an idea that will do nothing but destroy a heritage and the economic wellbeing of rural Colorado.”
In response to the reading, Bob Burton, a Divide rancher, thanked the commissioners for the resolution. “This initiative would blow away our industry,” Burton said.
Among other objections to the language, Burton finds fault with the title, whose acronym is PAUSE. “Every rancher I know would be a fool if they abuse their animals, because that’s what makes their livelihood,” he said. “We are the stewards of the animals.”
Sponsors of Initiative 16
Alexander Sage and Brent Johannes sponsored Initiative 16. Both are associated with Luvin Arms, a nonprofit organization based in Erie that provides sanctuary for abused or neglected farmed animals.
“These beautiful residents were rescued from horrific situations including abuse and neglect cases, factory farms, religious rituals, slaughterhouse-bound trucks, bankrupt farms, and more. They were left with nowhere to turn and would have been slaughtered if they hadn’t been saved,” states the organization’s website.
Johannes, who lives in Boulder, is also associated with Direct Action Everywhere, a global grassroots network of animal rights activists. “Together, we will achieve revolutionary social and political change for animals in one generation,” states the website.
Johannes is an advocate for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, a nonprofit organization.
In May 2019, Johannes and members of PETA requested that Colorado State University stop doing experiments on crows.
According to an article in the May 7, 2019 edition of the student newspaper, the Rocky Mountain Collegian, by Laura Studley, the group staged a protest against CSU scientist Gregory Ebel and his research into viral diseases.
In the article Studley writes that the research is an attempt to further understand the genetics of how viruses emerge and spread due to environmental change and the increased rate of tropical megacities, global travel and trade.
In the article, CSU’s public relations director Mike Hooker said, “Research is essential for understanding how viruses such as West Nile survive in and spread among bird, animal and human populations and what happens when these viruses enter new ecosystems.”
In March, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser posted his opposition on Twitter: “Colorado’s farming & livestock businesses are the backbone of Co’s rural communities. This measure is not based on science and will raise food prices for us all; worse, yet, it will cost rural jobs and devastate communities. I will be fighting against it.”
In order to be placed on the 2022 ballot, the petitioners must collect 124,632 valid signatures of registered Colorado voters.