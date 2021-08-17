Currently, 71.25% of Teller County residents 65 and over are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, said County Administrator Sheryl Decker, speaking at the commissioners’ meeting Aug. 12.
As vaccination rates against COVID-19 in Teller County continue to rise, the county Board of Health released a statement this month that highlights the efficacy of the COVID vaccine.
While the board will continue to monitor the situation, it said a renewed requirement for masks among vaccinated people is unwarranted.
“There is no evidence from the Colorado Department of Public Health or the CDC that suggests vaccinated individuals are a significant source of COVID-19 community spread,” the board states.
The board encourages Teller residents to take advantage of free vaccine clinics. “Vaccinations have demonstrated a very high level of efficiency in preventing and curtailing COVID-19 cases of all known variants, including the Delta variant,” the statement continued.
In other business, Commissioner Dan Williams acknowledged the escape of Teller County jail inmate Chancey Ray Colwell Aug. 6.
“We had a mistake in our jail,” Williams said. “County commissioners are responsible for our jail, so we take accountability very seriously.”
However, Williams took issue with a Gazette article that he said blamed Detentions Commander Lad Sullivan for Colwell’s escape. “I respect a free press and a free nation but wasn’t pleased with the discrimination and the slander that happened against our sheriff’s jail commander,” he said. “I just want to express my faith and confidence in our Teller County jail, which is secure and safe as it can be.”
As a result of the escape, the sheriff’s office is conducting re-training and changing some policies, Williams said. “It’s important that we not crucify people when they make a mistake,” he added.
According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Colwell was assigned as an inmate worker for the past two months. During the performance of his duties, in the wee hours of Aug. 6, he managed to escape. Four days before his escape, according to the release, he had been sentenced to a 34-year prison sentence.
Also, Richard Troeger, the county’s building inspector, received the employee service award for five years.