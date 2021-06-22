As mask mandates due to restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic have chiefly ended in Teller County, the board of county commissioners celebrated with belated employee service awards.
There were many sentimental moments the morning of June 17 as dozens of employees of the county’s public works department showed up to support their co-workers.
Honored for his 25 years with the transportation division of public works, Brad Shaw, operations supervisor, received praise for his off-the-clock dedication.
“I can’t tell you how many weekends we went to Homeowners’ Association meetings,” said Fred Clifford, public works director. “Sometimes we got praise and sometimes we got beat up. But Brad put the effort into it to make a difference in Teller County.”
After 25 years, Shaw’s phone number is a popular one. “His phone is probably one of the most used in the county,” Clifford said. “Everybody calls Brad.”
Adam Bosch, crew leader for the road-grading team, received accolades for his commitment to the job. To fulfill a request, Bosch took Commissioner Dan Williams on a wild ride through blizzard conditions during the March 13 snowstorm.
The commissioners also recognized Chance Harmon for his 15 years with the county. Harmon works in the maintenance division of the transportation department. “He’s the clown who likes to have fun but when it comes time to get it done, he’s your man,” Shaw said.
After the ceremony, the commissioners adjourned for a short time for a reception to honor the three.
In other business, according to a report from Sheryl Decker, the county administrator, 46.12% of eligible Teller County residents have received the COVID-19 vaccine, including those age 12 and above.
The current positivity rate for the coronavirus in the county is 3.14%, down from 7.39%. Over the past 15 months, 136 county residents were hospitalized and 17 peopled died after being diagnosed with the virus. As of last week, 1,900 residents had been diagnosed with the disease and there are no current hospitalizations.
Williams added that 26% of Colorado residents had the disease but were asymptomatic, according to a report from Jill Hunsaker Ryan, director of Colorado Public Health and Environment. “We look at Teller County and the Governor’s goal of 70% vaccinated by the 4th of July and we’re not going to make that,” Williams said. “We still encourage vaccinations. Some people make adult decisions not to be vaccinated and we respect that. But 26% of people had the virus and didn’t know it.”
The commissioners are off-schedule and meet again June 24.