CRIPPLE CREEK • During their first meeting of 2022, the Teller County Board of County Commissioners elected Dan Williams as the commission chairmain and Erik Stone as vice chairman.
Commissioner Bob Campbell, who was board chairman in 2021, is running in November for another four-year term. To date, he is opposed by Tommy Allen.
In his report to the board, Campbell announced that the Teller County Coroner Kayla Daugherty resigned short of the completion of her term in November. Her position will be filled by Steve Tomsky, co-owner of Mountain Memorial Funeral Home in Divide.
Stone reported that the board would be monitoring legislative bills that affect Teller County, including SB 22-031. The bill would ban recreational hunting and trapping of mountain lions, bobcats and Canada lynx. “The bill is sponsored by four urban senators who want to do the work of wildlife biologists,” Stone said. “These predators are part of the balance of wildlife that needs to be managed by Colorado Parks and Wildlife.”
If the bill makes it out of committee and is passed by voters, the law would hamper the ability of CPW to control the overall population of wildlife, Stone said. “We also understand the relationship between wildlife management and the traditions of our state,” he added.
An annual ritual, Stone highlighted the board’s accomplishments of 2021, including the appointment of Michelle Woolf as county director of public health. Woolf replaced Jacque Revello, whom the commissioners let go soon after taking office last year. “We needed to get a vaccination plan that could be implemented and effective,” Stone said. “That did happen with the change in leadership.”
Another accomplishment was the opening of the newly renovated sheriff’s building in Divide, paid for in cash. “It was not the work of this board, but to the credit of previous boards we are debt-free,” he said.
As well, the commissioners got rid of the state’s COVID dial and were able to negotiate to maintain local control over vaccine and mask mandates. “Mandates don’t work. We put the responsibility back on the citizens to take risks themselves,” Stone said.
Stone credited Williams for arranging the visit to Teller County by Gov. Jared Polis in the fall. “It’s important when our party is not in power that you build strong relationships,” said Stone. “And it was a tremendous opportunity for the governor to come to rural Colorado. That seemed like a huge step.”
Willams announced that, as the county’s representative for the National Association of Counties, he sits on the Arkansas Basin Water Board. “We’ve been given direction to start working on the 100-year Colorado River Compact and the 50-year Clean Water Act,” he said.
In other business, County Treasurer Mark Czelusta reported that his office would mail property-tax statements out the week of Jan. 17.
Cripple Creek Mayor Milford Ashworth announced that the city had taken “some pretty hard knocks, but the casinos were doing better than they ever have.” However, with fewer devices, due to pandemic social-distancing restrictions, revenue from device fees for the city had been reduced.
On a brighter note, Ashworth said that the city would swear in a new fire chief Jan. 19.
For the next meeting, the commissioners are off-schedule and meet at 9:15 a.m. Jan. 26.
