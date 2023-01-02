In a county with a rich cultural and historic heritage that faces preservation headwinds, a revival of an advisory board can be viewed as a new beginning.
At the last 2022 meeting of the Teller County Board of County Commissioners in December, commissioners Bob Campbell, Erik Stone and Dan Williams approved a resolution to reestablish the Teller County Historic Preservation Advisory Board.
Once defunct, the new board will be charged with identifying and designating landmarks as historic.
“We want to make sure we don’t forget the past,” Williams said, adding that mining headframes and unincorporated towns of the past could qualify for historic designation.
The revival carries the legacy of the late Dee Breitenfeld, whose death in 2014 led to the board’s dormant status.
“Dee spearheaded that board, and with her death the board lost its energy and focus,” said Larry Black, a Woodland Park historian who, when told of the revival, commented a day after the commissioners passed the resolution.
According to the resolution, two members of the board shall have professional qualifications — architects, engineers, attorneys or builders, for instance. The terms are staggered and the maximum number of members is seven.
With the advisory board in place, the designated landmarks could be eligible for grants or other funding sources to assist in the preservation of places such as neighborhoods, historic communities, farms and ranches.
However, some historians are going ahead on their own. Steve Plutt, for instance, is researching and gathering information about the bridge on Crystola Road. His goal to have the bridge placed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Plutt’s work reflects the idea behind the commissioners’ resolution which highlights the economic, educational and financial benefits of such designations.
For information about the board, call Teller County offices at 719-689-2988.