CRIPPLE CREEK • Teller County commissioners paid tribute to Steve Vahsholtz for his 35 years of employment with public works in the transportation department.
Over the years, Vasholtz worked his way up from equipment operator to grading-crew leader.
Brad Shaw, operations supervisor, praised Vahsholtz’s 24/7 commitment to the job, doing whatever needs to be don while giving away personal time to complete tasks.
“He does it for Teller County citizens,” said Shaw, speaking at the commissioners’ meeting May 27.
Fred Clifford, the county’s director of public works, emphasized Vahsholtz’s dedication to his co-workers. “He’s always willing to help, “ Clifford said. “I can’t thank you enough for what you do, Steve.”
Looking a little abashed with the praise from the commissioners as well, Vahsholtz said, “Teller County has been a good place to work,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed it; where do you get to go to work and stop for lunch break and you get to look at that mountain? Every day.”
After the accolades, the county temporarily adjourned the meeting to host a reception for Vahsholtz.
In other business, County Administrator Sheryl Decker reported that, as of last week, 42.51% of Teller County residents had been vaccinated against COVID-19.