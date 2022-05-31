Cooperation, cohesion and communication marked the response to the High Park fire last month. The fire ignited May 12, just hours after the Teller County Board of County Commissioners implemented a Stage 2 Fire Ban.
“I’d just like to give a heartfelt thanks to everybody’s contribution during the last 10 days,” said Commissioner Bob Campbell, speaking at the commissioners’ meeting May 26. “We had great state and federal partners, which has not always been that way. We had hundreds of volunteers; it was just a yeomen’s effort. I think the county’s fiscal exposure will be minimal.”
With no lives lost or structures burned, the fire scorched 1,600 acres of private and public lands three-quarters of a mile from the Tellery County’s border with Fremont County.
For the first two days of the fire, Jay Teague, chief of Four Mile Fire Protection District, served as incident commander and Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell took charge as the county’s fire marshal.
As the fire grew, fed by gusty winds, sheriff’s deputies helped residents evacuate from Lakemoor subdivision in Four Mile, Cripple Creek Ranches and the Mount Pisgah area.
“It was stressful to remove people from their homes in the middle of the night,” said Commissioner Dan Williams. “A lot of our people are older, and some forgot CPAP machines, medicines, oxygen. There were a lot of tears out there.”
Deputies went back into the evacuated areas several times to retrieve the forgotten supplies. Teague, too, helped during the retrieval missions.
“Let’s just paint the scene. We didn’t have an Office of Emergency Management and we had a new administrator,” said Williams, referring to newly installed County Administrator Ross Herzog, who rose to the challenge by, at first, providing information and then traveling to the staging area to help.
Teague, who was set to assume his new position as the county’s OEM director, led his team as the Four Mile chief as well as incident commander.
When the fire crossed public lands after a couple of days, Gov. Jared Polis called Williams to offer the state’s help and subsequently provided helicopters for water drops. When the fire crossed into federal land, the Bureau of Land Management sent teams.
“We had the Hot Shots here; these are men and women in their 20s and 30s with 60-pound packs and chainsaws out there cutting trees down,” Williams said.
Days later, the commissioners greeted residents returning to their homes after evacuation orders were lifted. “It was humbling and emotional to welcome these people back, knowing that their houses were still there,” said Commissioner Erik Stone. “It was a tremendous 36 hours. There were so many unsung heroes on this fire, people who stood out in the blazing sun and wind to man the blockade; some of those volunteers were from Park County, including deputies.”
When the fire hit, Teague was in a unique position. Chief of Four Mile Fire, he was days away from resigning the position to become director of the Office of Emergency Management.
“Here is a man who was tested in battle, who came through the fire,” Williams said. “He’s got gravitas and experience and will restore respect to OEM. He’s going to take that same spirit to all the fire districts.”
Teague introduced his family — his wife, Monica, a lieutenant for the Four Mile crew; and their daughters, Karah, who had recently graduated from El Paso wildland academy and joined the crews, and Joselyn, who was tapped to watch the family home and pets during the fire.
“Thank you so much for what you did,” Campbell said.
Teague reciprocated the gratitude and commended the commissioners. “They were there all day and most of the night, every day of the fire,” Teague said. “Anything I needed, they made it happen. It was a little bit of a struggle not having an OEM, as far as coordinating the team, but hopefully, I will be able to revise that.”
Teague, who built the Four Mile team almost from scratch when he arrived in 2019, praised his firefighters. “We have the best fire department for our residents. We’re not just a volunteer department. When the phones go off, people don’t care if you are paid professionally or not. They expect you to do the job.”
Teague acknowledged that the stress of the fire was compounded watching his wife and daughter join the crews. “That was really stressful, seeing them come in, completely covered in soot wiping their eyes off,” he said. “I’m very proud of them. I know they support me 100% as I transition into the OEM.”
Asked to speak, Monica Teague said, “I’m just very proud to see our Four Mile family perform so well,” she said. “Everybody was willing to help.’
New role for Teague
In a follow-up chat, Teague looks back on the firefighting efforts. “The first day of the fire, I had over 200 calls on my personal cellphone; most of the residents there are people I know, friends,” he said, speaking in his new office in the Centennial Building in Cripple Creek. “And their families were calling so it was very stressful.”
An adult grandchild of a resident called, begging for help for her grandmother, for instance, he added.
The fire was Teague’s final battle as chief of the Four Mile department. “Honestly, for a rural volunteer agency, the performance could not have been better,” he said.
As Teague departs the station, his assistant, Kirk Greasby, has been named interim chief by Four Mile’s board. “We stole him from El Paso County wildland, and he has a mile long list of qualifications,” Teague said. “And because I had him on the team I didn’t have to wait for state or federal resources for the burnout operations,” Teague said. “And that’s what saved our houses.”
Greasby is a paid member of the district staff. “I had received some criticism about how much money Four Mile is now spending in payroll, compared to other agencies,” Teague said. “But Greasby’s experience is exactly why I hired him. And now those homes are standing because we put that structure in place. Other departments are starting to take note.”
He added, “It’s a natural evolution; as population grows and call volume increases, rural departments have to grow,” Teague said. “They have to start adding a paid position here in order to provide the training, the leadership, continuity and structure for the departments.”
In his new role, Teague is adjusting. “I went from my little southwestern part of the county to now, when the umbrella got quite a bit larger,” he said. “It’s not just fire, it’s hazardous materials, transportation issues, snow and blizzards, outages, school safety and all these larger organization that have emergency response plans. And as the OEM I have participation in all of that. I had to hit the ground running — in a sprint.”