CRIPPLE CREEK • On July 28, the Teller County Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved every item on its agenda.
At the end of the meeting, after everything had been approved, the commissioners read a letter they are sending to Verizon.
There have been numerous media reports about slow and sporadic Verizon service in Woodland Park, but it isn’t just a Woodland Park issue. It’s affecting the entire county.
An article in the July 27 Courier, “Transition to 5G network in Teller County causing havoc among Verizon users,” reported how the carrier’s upgrade to a 5G network is detrimentally affecting service to those who use 3G and 4G Verizon devices.
The letter outlines the issues and how they are affecting the entire county. It also states that Jay Teague, director of the county Office of Emergency Management, has contacted the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management
Teague said he is seeking input from county emergency service providers, most of which rely on Verizon to provide consistent cellphone signals.
“I spend hours every day addressing complaints from citizens, fire departments and ambulance services,” Teague said. “Calls to volunteers are delayed, 911 calls are dropped or don’t get through to our dispatchers. Businessowners can’t perform credit- and debit-card transactions. It’s affecting senior services provided by Aspen Mine Center and other organizations.”
He is also researching affects in other communities: “We can’t be the only mountain community being affected by outages. …Verizon provides services to 80 to 90 percent of county residents. If they can’t fix this, we need to reach out to other providers,” Teague said.
Teague said AT&T sent a proposal to the county about a year ago, “They had a plan that would put towers on every emergency service building ... we might have to migrate.”
Commission Vice Chairman Erik Stone said Verizon’s responses have been more bureaucratic than helpful.
Also during the July 28 meering, the commissioners, Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell and former Woodland Park School District Superintendent RE-2 Mathew Neal spoke out against the probability that Cripple Creek will put a recreational marijuana question on the Nov. 8 General Election ballot.
Petitions were circulated by Cripple Creek Wins. The 362 signatures collected have yet to be certified, but they likely will be sufficient to get the question on the ballot.
Commission Chairman Dan Williams said there is “no free lunch” when it comes to marijuana.
“It’s not about what you do in your own home,” he said. “But, do you want the suppliers here? … Cripple Creek might make half a million in tax revenue, but we’re going to spend a million dealing with the fallout.”
Mikesell said problems that go along with legal marijuana sales include shops selling it out their backdoors, black markets if the prices are too high, and adults buying it legally and then selling it to kids.
“There have been overdoses when it’s mixed with fentanyl,” the sheriff said. “There will be more homelessness … our jails are already filled with people who have mental health issues. Marijuana disables the ability to reason.”
He added that Cripple Creek only has about 1,200 residents, enough to approve the question but not enough to support retail marijuana.
Neal noted that before Colorado voters legalized marijuana, 10% of students self-reported using it.
“Now that number is 21 percent,” he said. “We desire that our students have excellent role models. If they bring recreational marijuana to Cripple Creek, that won’t happen. …The cost of dealing with drug issues is much higher than the money the city would make. Science shows that legalization increases usage among juniors and seniors.”
County Assessor Colt Simmons added his voice to the debate, saying that drug usage is increasing the court’s caseloads and the county might have to add another judge.
Simmons also addressed staffing issues, saying, “Many of our full-time employees are holding second jobs on weekends to deal with inflation, the cost of living and gasoline prices.”
In other business, Teller County Department of Transportation Operations Supervisor Brad Shaw and Right-of-Way Manager Bryan Kincaid presented the Public Works Transportation Division Annual Road Maintenance and Improvement Plan for approval.
The county is dealing with a lot of rain damage — washouts and blocked culverts — along with its usual maintenance services, Shaw said. The current staffing issues means work delays, he added.
“We’re looking at ways to attract more employees,” Commissioner Bob Campbell said. “We’re also trying to avoid burnout among our current employees. It’s not always possible to do things in a timely manner. I hope our citizens understand.”
Commissioners approved opting out of direct opioid settlement payments and sending the money to the regional opioid committee, which includes active Teller County representation.
“Settlement funding is allocated by population,” Stone said. “The county will receive a bigger impact by working regionally than it would on its own.”
At a special meeting set for Thursday, Aug. 4, a new rubbish ordinance will be presented for public comment. The first reading is set for Aug. 25, the second reading and public hearing is set for Sept. 8 and, if adopted, the ordinance will go into effect in early October.
Carl Andersen was reappointed to the county’s Board of Review. “We need more members — please apply,” Andersen said.
Commissioners and Mikesell handed out two service awards and several commendations. Detention Sergeant Jake Markus was promoted to lieutenant.