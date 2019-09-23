Teller County commissioners recently proclaimed October as Arts Month. The proclamation highlights the $153.3 million yearly impact of the arts on the economy of the Pikes Peak Region. Additionally, the arts support 5,070 jobs in the region.
“Businesses need creative innovative folks in their community to staff their organizations and be successful,” said Andy Vick, executive director of the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region. “Our job is to support, advocate and educate the public about arts and culture.”
Vick presented the proclamation to the commissioners Sept. 12. “Whereas, the arts and humanities embody much of the accumulated wisdom, intellect and imagination of humankind,” states a sentence in the proclamation. “Nationally, the nonprofit arts industry strengthens the national economy by generating $166.3 billion a year.”
Teller County thrives with arts organizations such as the Mountain Artists, Cripple Creek Art Alliance, Woodland Park Arts Alliance, Victor Celebrates the Arts, Butte Theater, Woodland Park Community Singers, Symphony above the Clouds, Woodland Park Music Series, Woodland Park Wind Symphony and the Swing Factory Big Band.
Woodland Park High School Theatre Department produces several plays a year, with “My Fair Lady” scheduled for this fall. As well, students in the art department exhibit their works in galleries throughout the school.
“When you have a rich and robust arts community, people want to be part of that — they move to the area and stay in the area,” Vick said. “And, ultimately, people who want to live in the region support education in arts and culture.”
During Arts Month, COPPeR encourages everyone in the community to try at least one new cultural experience with family and friends. COPPeR celebrates the month with events including the Artini Arts Month Kickoff Party from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at The Mining Exchange, a Wyndham Hotel & The Gold Room in Colorado Springs, and the Business + Arts Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 10 at The Antlers Hotel. Info: PeakRadar.com/ArtsMonth.