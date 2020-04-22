In a virtual meeting this month, Teller County commissioners proclaimed April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.
“Children are key to Teller County’s future but are also our most vulnerable, thus everyone plays a role in protecting children from harm; and all children have the right to a safe and healthy childhood,” states the proclamation in part.
With Americans huddled down at home, due to the shelter-in-place mandate, the hotline to report child abuse is chiefly silent. “We are quite concerned about that, in the Teller County community and the state as a whole,” said Mary Longmire, child and family services administrator for the county Department of Human Services.
Because children are staying inside, they aren’t being seen at school, daycare, church, camps or parks. “This is a high-stress time for everybody; people trying to work at home, along with homeschooling and there may be financial issues,” Longmire said.
Nonetheless, there are calls, if but a few. From a caller to the hotline, Longmire and her team ask questions, including about COVID-19, in the effort to safeguard the staff.
If the information meets the criteria for assessment of the allegations of abuse and neglect, members of the team go to the home where the child resides.
“We make face-to-face contact while trying to keep the families and the staff safe,” Longmire said. The staff shows up covered in personal protective equipment, masks and gloves while maintaining social distancing. “We may do follow-up interviews on the phone.”
Despite the conditions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, there are people in Teller County willing to be foster parents. “That’s our last option; we look for relatives or ways we can safely maintain the child in the home,” Longmire said. “We make sure that the children we work with on an ongoing basis have their needs met and are safe.”
In the proclamation, the commissioners noted the people on the front lines of preventing child abuse. “We thank the many child care providers, service providers, doctors, nurses, parents, police officers, social workers, teachers, organizations and all others who dedicate their lives to caring for and protecting children,” states the proclamation, in part.
In a time when heroes come from all different places — the grocery store, the hospital, or the ambulance district, for instance — there are others on that list. “Child welfare workers, especially on the intake, are the forgotten first responders,” Longmire said. “It is the work of our heart, to keep children safe.”
To report suspected child abuse, call the child abuse hotline at 719-686-5550 or 1-844-CO-4-KIDS.